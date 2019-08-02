More ($): Analysis from Thursday's practice

Grant Hermanns can tell you about the aftermath of injury not only lying in the physical.

It was around 11 months ago at this time that Purdue opened its anticipated 2018 season with a premier home game against Northwestern, a night game and a contest Jeff Brohm had put a particular degree of importance on for a program looking to build on the momentum gained in its first year under the coach.

Hermanns took the field that night for the first time since tearing his ACL midway through the season prior, an injury that led to him injuring his MCL later in the season and missing the final three regular season games because of it.

Opening up against the eventual Big Ten West champion, with its fearsome pass-rush, the Purdue offensive tackle struggled.

"I wasn't playing as fast as I could have been, or as aggressive as I could have been," Hermanns said Thursday, following Purdue's first training camp practice pre-2019. "I was probably overcoming some mental hurdles. But I feel like I'm completely over those now and playing and having fun."

It was a process.

No position, no player is more immune to injury than any other, but injuries to young offensive linemen can be particularly disruptive to a player's career arc, because of the importance of physical development missed off-seasons can hinder, and because of the simple realities of being big.

But in Hermanns' case, he says, it wasn't solely physical.

"It can definitely affect your mindset," he said. "I've definitely had to overcome those barriers, but it's just about realizing that you have a solid body, and it's where it needs to be for you to play physical and aggressive."

That's where the junior believes he is at this moment, and Purdue needs him to be.

The Boilermaker offensive line is an unknown.

Thursday, when Brohm mentioned there being three offensive linemen Purdue feels secure about, then a slew of others competing for that same standing, Hermanns was one of those three, along with fellow veteran Matt McCann and newcomer Will Bramel.

And this week, Hermanns was named one of six Purdue captains.

"I have to lead by example, too," Hermanns said, "because if I'm not playing well, then how can I tell the guy next to me to take care of his job?"

Needless to say, for a line dealing with uncertainty, it needs its certainties — or the closest thing it can find — to provide certainty, and in a larger sense, that's an element Hermanns might be best positioned to play with these days, more so than at any point in his career. Last time he was injury-worry-free was probably the beginning of his redshirt freshman season, when he'd not yet played in a college game.

"It makes you mentally tough," Hermanns said of his injury history, "and not really afraid of anyone across that line when you've been through things personally."

But he's not Purdue's only offensive lineman the same can be said for.

