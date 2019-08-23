Purdue will face a number of good players in 2019. And none will be better than Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, a Heisman front-runner who arguably is the best running back in the nation.

But the roll call of top talent extends beyond Taylor. Here is a look at the best player from each team that Purdue will face in 2019. Nevada LB Gabriel Sewell: At 6-0, 250 pounds, Sewell is the anchor in the middle of the Wolf Pack defense. The senior emerged as one of the better players in the Mountain West last season after making 91 tackles with three sacks and 7.5 TFLs. Sewell could pose problems in a new role on the outside, where he will play a position similar to the “Leo” spot on Purdue’s defense.

Vanderbilt RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn: If his name is familiar, it's because Vaughn began his career at Illinois. He sat out 2017 as a transfer and became an unabashed star in his Vandy debut last season. Vaughn ran for 1,244 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2018. The senior finished the season with a bang, running for over 100 yards in four of the final five games, including a 243-yard effort vs. Baylor in the Texas Bowl. The Purdue linebackers will be put to the test trying to slow Vaughn.





Vanderbilt RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn will pose issues for Purdue's front seven. (USA Today)

TCU CB Jeff Gladney: You will be hard-pressed to find a better cornerback in the nation than the 6-0, 183-pound Gladney. The senior is a smooth operator who excels in man coverage. And, playing in the pass-happy Big 12, Gladney sees a lot of coverage action, He also is good vs. the run, tallying 41 stops last season. Look for him to work man-to-man with Rondale Moore. Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson: He often gets overlooked when the conversation turns to top Big Ten wideouts. But Johnson is the real deal and will pose issues for Purdue when the Gophers visit. He grabbed 78 passes for 1,169 yards and 12 TDs last season. And the 6-2, 200-pound senior averaged 15 yards per reception. Johnson made five catches for 73 yards and a TD last season vs. the Boilermakers. Can Purdue’s DBs handle him? Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos: Penn State has a history for producing some top defensive ends, guys like Courtney Brown, Tamba Hali, Aaron Maybin, Jared Odrick and Cameron Wake. Gross-Matos looks like the next great one. He led the charge for a Nittany Lions squad that paced the nation in sacks in 2018. The 6-5, 265-pounder made eight sacks with 20 TFLs last season as a sophomore. He could cause Purdue’s line fits off the edge. Grant Hermanns and Will Bramel need to be ready for Gross-Matos’ quick first step. Maryland RB Anthony McFarland: The diminutive McFarland (5-8) is one of the Big Ten’s most explosive backs, bursting onto the scene last year with 1,034 yards rushing as a freshman. He made a big impression when he burned Ohio State for 298 yards rushing. Markus Bailey and the Purdue linebackers will need to be ready for McFarland’s game-breaking skills. Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa: This is one of the most NFL-ready players in the nation. The former five-star recruit is a difficult matchup because of his power, speed and strength. Witness his 10.5 sacks and 16.5 TFLs in 2018. Epenesa can expect plenty of double-teams. No doubt, Purdue will likely need to provide extra help on the junior, who figures to turn pro after this season.



Purdue may need to double-team Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa. (USA Today)

Illinois RB Reggie Corbin: The Fighting Illini don’t have a lot going for them. But one area of strength is running back. Corbin leads the way. He ran for 1,085 yards in 2018 with nine TDs in 2018. He also caught 16 passes. Corbin turned heads when he torched Minnesota for 213 yards rushing, as he ran for 100 yards four times in a five-game stretch. Nebraska QB Adrain Martinez: The hype machine is a runaway train for Martinez, who is a good fit for Scot Frost’s offense. He hit 65 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards with 17 TDs during a standout debut in 2018. He also ran for 629 yards and eight touchdowns. And Martinez does all of his as 6-2, 220-pounder. He was a one-man gang in a home loss to Purdue last year, when he hit 25-of-42 passes for 323 yards and two TDs and ran for 91 yards on 18 carries. Northwestern LB Paddy Fisher: Fisher is Pat Fitzgerald reincarnated. Like “Fitz,” Fisher isn’t terribly fast, strong or athletic. But the junior has instincts and savvy. And he just … makes … plays. The 6-4, 240-pound Texan has tallied over 200 tackles in his career. And many more are to come. Fisher made eight stops vs. Purdue in a win in Ross-Ade Stadium in 2018. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor: Purdue fans saw first-hand the damage this guy can do. In Ross-Ade Stadium last season, Taylor ran over the Boilermakers with 321 yards on 33 carries. That comes to nifty 9.7 yards per tote. He torched Purdue for 219 yards rushing on 30 carries with a TD in 2017. Taylor led America with 2,194 yards rushing in 2018. He probably is the best back in the nation in what surely will be his swan-song season. Forget about stopping Taylor .. can the Purdue front seven even slow him? Indiana S Marcelino Ball: The junior is a dervish in the IU back seven, able to play outside linebacker and safety. Ball made a splash as a true freshman in 2017 and continues to shine. He has sneaky speed and is good at diagnosing plays. Purdue must account for the whereabouts of the 6-0, 220-pounder, who could put a crimp into the Boilermaker ground game.