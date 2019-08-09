MORE: Training camp coverage

When it comes to football, Purdue cornerbacks coach Greg Brown has seen it all.

The 61-year-old Brown—who was hired this past offseason after coaching at Auburn in 2017-18—began his career as a GA at UTEP in 1981. Since then, his career has taken him from high school, to college and to the NFL. Heck, he even coached in the defunct USFL for the Denver Gold in 1984. And one of the stops during his peripatetic career was at Purdue in 1990.

Back then, the Boilermaker coach was Fred Akers, who was in what would be the last of his four-year run in West Lafayette. The Akers era didn’t go well (12-31-1 overall and 9-23 Big Ten), but Brown enjoyed his previous stint at Purdue from 29 years ago.

“Fred had a great staff,” said Brown, whose father, Irv, was an iconic Denver radio host who passed away last February. “He was an outstanding motivational speaker. After he got out of coaching, he went around the country as a motivational speaker. Fred did an outstanding job with our players. He recruited very well. He got some top-notch players.

"I still talk to (1987-90 Purdue cornerback) Steve Jackson on a regular basis. He is the secondary coach of the New York Jets. I also coached him with the Titans, too. Smart, tough, just a competitor.”

It was during the 1990 season that Purdue opened the Mollenkopf Athletic Center, a facility Akers was instrumental in getting constructed. Indoor facilities were becoming the rage in that era.

“I don’t think we ever actually went in it,” said Brown. “But I do remember when they built it and looking in it and saying it looked nice. But we actually practiced outside.”