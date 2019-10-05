News More News
football

Twin City Superstore videos: Plummer, Smiley, Hermanns on Penn State loss

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

PDF: Purdue-Penn State stats

Jack Plummer, Grant Hermanns and Simeon Smiley talk about the Boilermakers' 35-7 at Penn State.

{{ article.author_name }}