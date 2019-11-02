MORE: The 3-2-1: Purdue vs. Nebraska | GoldandBlack.com Blog: So much just happened | Gold and Black Radio Express: Purdue beats Nebraska | 10 things you need to know about Purdue's win vs. Nebraska



As Jack Plummer was being helped off the field with an apparent right leg injury, Aidan O'Connell knew he was the next man up. Purdue trailed, 20-17, with less than 10 minutes to go in the game. The Boilermakers were at the Cornhusker 11-yard line in. What was O'Connell thinking as he buckled his chinstrap with the game on the line?

"Let’s go," said O'Connell. "There is no time to be nervous, hide in a shell. You just have to take it like a man."

O'Connell did just that. He proceeded to finish the drive, which resulted in a 7-yard King Doerue TD run five plays later to give Purdue a 24-20 lead. But the Cornhuskers quickly responded with a touchdown to take a 27-24 advantage with 4:21 left in the game.

Purdue (3-6 overall; 2-4 Big Ten) needed this win to stay on course for bowl eligibility. How would O'Connell respond in this pressure situation?

Just fine, thank you. Even with the added pressure of Boilermaker and NFL legend Drew Brees watching from sideline while the New Orleans Saints were in an off week.

"He’s one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it, but you have to tune that stuff out," said O'Connell. "It’s about the people between the white lines. I know I had their support. You really have no choice. You have to step up to the plate and do your job."

The sophomore walk-on did just that. O'Connell marched Purdue on a 12-play, 82-yard drive that culminated with 9-yard TD run on a reverse by David Bell to deliver a 31-27 victory. It was a gutty call by Jeff Brohm. It also was a play Purdue had just installed this week ... and one O'Connell never had run before.

"I don’t think I have repped that play," said O'Connell. "That’s a new play we just put in this week."

What was the play called?

"I don’t know if I am allowed to say," said O'Connell, who played for the first time ever last week vs. Illinois and hit 8-of- 14 passes for 67 yards with a TD. "It’s basically power with reverse. We got it from an NFL team, I forget which team. But that’s how we get a lot of our plays. Like I said, we put it in this week.

"Jack repped it and I got a mental rep. Sometimes, that’s all you get. You prepare as the backup like you’re the starter. You have to know every play even if you’ve never repped it, which we have a lot of plays … a lot of plays. There are a lot of plays you’ll never rep. In the game, you have to go out there and perform."

