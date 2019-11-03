Massive Nebraska DT Darrion Daniels stood between Jack Plummer's shovel pass and intended target Zander Horvath. Uh-oh.

The game didn't start well for the Purdue offense. The Boilermakers had just 38 yards (11 rush, 27 pass) of offense and no points in the first quarter. And on 2nd-and-11 from the Purdue 22-yard line late in the first quarter, Jack Plummer drifted to execute a shovel pass intended for Zander Horvath. The problem? The 6-4, 325-pound Husker DT Darrion Daniels stepped in front of the offering at the Purdue 20-yard line, intercepted the ball and rumbled 18 yards to the Boilermaker 2-yard line. The good news: The Purdue defense bowed its back and yielded just a field goal, as the Cornhuskers took a 10-0 lead late in the opening quarter.

Pressure up the middle resulted in this first-half Purdue punt getting partially blocked.

Special teams continue to be problematic. As the second quarter was coming to a close, Purdue had a punt partially blocked, as Zac Collins’ boot traveled a mere 20 yards. Nebraska’s Eli Sullivan came up the middle to get a piece of the ball. In the third quarter, the Cornhuskers would make a clean block. Disconcerting that this special teams issue wasn’t cleared up during the game. It could have proven disastrous. The good news: The Purdue defense responded by intercepting a Nebraska pass after the first punt deflection. Big-time.

With Nebraska threatening to extend a 10-0 lead, Purdue CB Cory Trice made a huge second quarter pick.

Redshirt freshman corner Cory Trice made a nice play on an interception in the second quarter. With Nebraska driving to the Purdue 21-yard line and leading 10-0, Husker QB Adrian Martinez dropped to pass to running back Dedrick Mills along the right sideline. Trice read it the entire way, sliding in front of Mills for an easy pick—his team-leading third of the season. Once again, the defense came up big early in this game to keep Purdue in the contest after the Boilermakers had had a punt partially blocked on the possession before this pick by Trice.



Jack Plummer was trying to make a back-shoulder pass to David Bell. But, it was underthrown and intercepted in the second quarter.

Jack Plummer made a poor throw on a back-shoulder throw on his second interception, this one coming on 1st-and-10 from the Purdue 23-yard line early in the second quarter. Plummer under threw a pass intended for David Bell. Husker cornerback Lamar Jackson hauled in the offering. So, in less than two quarters, Purdue has two interceptions, three penalties and a partially blocked punt … and trailed only 10-0. Amazing.

Amazingly, Purdue had a second punt blocked. This one was even more emphatic, as a Husker came off the edge and smothered the punt off Zac Collins' foot.

In the third quarter, Purdue had another breakdown on its punt team. The Huskers’ Eric Lee bolted off the right edge and bee-lined toward Boiler punter Zac Collins. Lee was barely touched and nearly took the ball off Collins’ right foot. But, once again, the Purdue defense responded, turning back Nebraska on four downs after this block.



Purdue's defense did a nice job tackling in space and defending the edges. Here, Derrick Barnes showed great pursuit.

Time and again, Nebraska worked the edges of the field. The Cornhuskers wanted to get the ball to their playmakers in space. But Purdue did a good job defending the perimeter and tackling in space. This effort by “Leo” Derrick Barnes on Wan’Dale Robinson in the third quarter epitomized the effort by the Purdue defense all day.

This is the fateful hit on Jack Plummer that ended his day--and maybe his season.

Purdue’s injury hexed continued in the fourth quarter. On 1st-and-15 from the Nebraska 25-yard line, Jack Plummer took off on a scramble—an effective move by the redshirt freshman all game as he ran 12 times for 61 yards. But on this 14-yard scamper, Plummer had his right leg drilled by a Cornhusker. He was helped off the field and subsequently carted off. Aidan O’Connell came on and finished the drive, which culminated with a 7-yard TD run by King Doerue to give the Boilers a 24-20 lead with 5:35 to go in the game.

Jeff Brohm made a brilliant call on 3rd-and-5 from the Husker 9-yard line, dialing up a reverse that was installed earlier in the week. It resulted in the game-winning TD.