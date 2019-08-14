Watts showed signs of being a playmaker earlier in his career. He redshirted in 2016 as part of Darrell Hazell’s last recruiting class. Then, Watts appeared in nine games in 2017, when he was credited with one tackle. Last season, Watts blossomed as an 11-game starter. He finished with 42 tackles—the most of any d-tackle on the squad—with 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He also had an interception.

Purdue has improved depth at defensive tackle. The staff comfortably can rotate sophomores Giovanni Reviere and Jeff Marks—who both have missed time in camp with injury—into the loop. And redshirt freshman Lawrence Johnson is coming on. Plus, fellow redshirt freshman Branson Deen can slide down from end to help inside, too. But it’s Watts—along with Neal—who have to set the tone and lead the way on the interior for a defense that ranked No. 71 in the nation vs. the run in 2018 (167.9 ypg).

That’s Watts, full of attitude and super-charged with bravado. That’s a good thing, because Purdue’s defensive line needs playmakers. The uncertain status of senior tackle Lorenzo Neal entering the season could thrust Watts into an even bigger role up front. Neal has been slow to recover from offseason knee surgery and may be a game-time decision for the season opener at Nevada on August 30, according to Brohm.

“I am a defensive lineman from Houston, Texas,” said Watts. “Where I am from, it’s about your respect and pride. And you have to play hard. And if that comes with having to go across some dude’s face … “

He’s big. He’s vocal. And, he’s active. Sometimes, the 6-4, 300-pound junior can be a bit too active. Like the time earlier in camp when he helped spark a melee that featured him tangling with 6-7, 300-pound offensive tackle Grant Hermanns as the main combatants.

It was difficult not to notice Anthony Watts during the open practices leading up to last Saturday’s scrimmage.

To take his game to another level in 2019, Watts got serious about his diet and weight-lifting.

"That was all me,” said Watts about the motivation to change his body. “The new era of defensive linemen aren’t just fat and big. They are working on their body. They are looking cleaner. I want to … change my eating habits. It was a challenge to bulk up and lose the fat and not lose body weight.”

Watts has gotten a big assist from Purdue’s director of sports nutrition Lauren Link.

“Just eating right,” he said. “It started after the Auburn game. I take losses personally. Right then, I started to eat right. I haven’t eaten fast food (in a long time). I haven’t eaten pork. Straight chicken breasts, steak, beef, lean things.

“Lauren Link actually has a great plan. She sends me what I should eat, she monitors my dinner. It’s all about what you eat.”

Watts also has improved his weight room habits.



"The weight room makes such a difference,” said Watts. “(Defensive line coach) Reggie Johnson told me that. I needed to get in there. I really grew up in the weight room and took it more seriously. That was a big change for me.”

Another change for Watts? His number. Last season, he wore No. 44. This season, Watts sports a single-digit: 8. You see, having a single-digit number as a defensive lineman is considered "swag" among Watts' peers. Neal is No. 9. George Karlaftis wears No. 5. Now, Watts is in the club.



"Coach Brohm changed my number. ... He was like, 'Anthony, hey, I need you to be a dog, a beast. Can you be mean and nasty?' I was like, 'Ya, man.' He was like: 'Well, I want you to wear No. 8.' I was, 'OK, cool.'



"I was pretty excited. To wear a single-digit, you have to be pretty good. You have to be a dog. You can’t just stick out like that and not make plays. I got a challenge on me this year.”

Brohm has a slightly different version of the story.

“Just like every story, there are plenty of truths to it,” said the third-year Boilermaker coach. “And maybe a few facts left out. What he said is true. He had asked to have his number changed before hand. I probably didn’t grant him that wish. I eventually probably gave in and gave him the opportunity to get that. Yes, his part was true. But he left out some of the beginning parts of it.

“He has asked (to change his number) more than a few times. He probably maybe put it to rest, but I gave him the opportunity to change and he wanted to.”

Now, Brohm needs to Watt “to be a dog” on Saturdays.

“I think he is eager to get out there and showcase what he is all about, be more of a consistent guy who makes plays," said Brohm. "But I think we’ve seen some good things to this point. I think he has a good attitude and he wants to do well.”