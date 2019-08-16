Breakout veteran player of training camp? That's easy: It's Branson Deen
Branson Deen. Get to know the name.
The redshirt freshman defensive end has been the veteran breakout player of training camp. Now is the time to look like an expert among your friends by telling them to keep an eye on No. 58 this fall. Deen is primed to impact, especially as a pass rusher.
“Branson has been doing good,” said freshman defensive end George Karlaftis. “He has been working really hard. I think he’s gonna be good for us. The thing about Branson is he can play all three positions, end, tackle and nose guard. "Leo," too, if necessary. He is very versatile and is good with his hands. And he’s explosive. He’s a good player, for sure.”
Perhaps the 6-2, 265-pound Deen would have broken out last season, but he tore a meniscus in camp. The year off allowed Deen to work on his body. And, it was time well-spent.
“I emphasized getting stronger and faster and more explosive,” said Deen, an Indianapolis native who attended Lawrence Central. “It paid off.”
Deen is a 600-pound squatter. And, he says he could hoist even more. That dedication in the weight room is a big reason why he has stood out in camp and been mentioned often by players and coaches. Deen is backing up Karlaftis at the defensive end slot opposite the "Leo" spot, where Derrick Barnes starts. But, don’t pigeon-hole him. He’s versatile, as Karlaftis mentioned.
“His development has been sped up,” said defensive ends coach Kevin Wolthausen.
How much? Deen can slide inside to a tackle spot to help on passing downs.
“He is almost 270,” said defensive line coach Reggie Johnson. “He is extremely quick. He has great weight room numbers. He’s strong. A powerful guy.”
Who does he remind Johnson of?
“He reminds me some of Gelen (Robinson) from a couple of years ago in terms of build and power," said Johnson. "But I think Branson has a little more quickness and quick-twitch than what Gelen had. They are similar players.”
Robinson (6-1, 280) spent the majority of his Purdue career at end before moving inside to play tackle his final season in 2017, a move made by the Jeff Brohm staff. It was an adroit position switch.
“Branson has the ability to play inside and outside, and he will give us what we need on third downs to help us with pass rush because that is really what is what we use him for,” said Johnson.
Wolthausen has been impressed with Deen's versatility.
"We didn’t count on that as fast," he said. "But with some of the injuries to our inside guys, he has gotten more reps in there. He will do fine."
Deen is part of a Purdue d-line that has potential and that needs to help generate a more consistent rush. In 2018, the Boilermakers ranked only seventh in the Big Ten in sacks, averaging 1.9 per game (25 in 13 games) with the line generating just 10 sacks. As a point of reference, Penn State led the Big Ten with 47 sacks, while Ohio State was No 2 with 41 and Iowa No. 3 with 35. The inability to get after quarterbacks was a big reason why Purdue had the worst pass defense in the Big Ten (284.7 ypg) in 2018. Foes completed 62 percent of their passes.
“The speed factor, the ability to get to the quarterback wasn’t our strength,” said Brohm. “We need to get better there.”
Deen could be a key factor. He NEEDS to be a key factor.
“He is close to 270 pounds now,” said Wolthausen. “That’s good. And you have some of the young guys, Dontay Hunter, Robert McWilliams has come back in better shape and bigger. We have repped Semi (Fakasiieiki) at end and linebacker. He has done a nice job. He has come back in good shape. And you look at Jack Cravaack who has been kind of moved around a lot. And now he has been at one spot for more than a couple days. It has kind of helped him.”
But Deen is the guy to watch.
“I can do a bit of everything, rush with power, rush with speed,” said Deen. "I mix it up a lot.”
His best pass-rush move?
“Speed to power rush, outside speed and go right through them,” he said.
"I am ready to help however I am needed."
