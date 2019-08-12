News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 14:25:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Meet freshman RB Da'Joun Hewitt

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

MORE: Training camp coverage

Meet freshman Da'Joun Hewitt, a 5-10, 205-pound running back. What is his style? How did he do in Saturday's scrimmage? He talked about all of that and more after Monday's practice.

Odr3listqhkzimgqbhdl
Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}