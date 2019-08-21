Boasting? Bombast? Braggadocio? No, no, no. Bell lets his play do talking
Speaking with David Bell, you’d never know he was one of the biggest Purdue recruits in the last 40 years.
The freshman speaks softy. You almost need to lean forward to hear him. Humility oozes with every word. There is none of the boasting, braggadocio or bombast often associated with the receiver position. Just boring--and beautiful--selflessness. He's an old soul.
“Mom says to keep God first,” Bell said. “Been going (to church) with her since I was 3.”
But, make no mistake about it: Bell has a talent-base and resume that deserves to be shouted. His resume glistens.
The 6-2, 210-pound Bell was rated the No. 1 recruit in Indiana’s Class of 2019 by rivals.com coming out of Warren Central High in Indianapolis. He led the Warriors to a 14-0 mark and the Class 6A state title in 2018, making 85 receptions for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Want more? Bell was a three-time first-team All-State selection, finishing his career with 248 catches for 4,530 yards and 58 touchdowns. He was named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, the Indianapolis Star 2018 Male Athlete of the Year and the Indianapolis Star 2018 Marion County Athlete of the Year. There have been few more decorated or ballyhooed athletes to emerge from Marion County in recent history.
“He is a special talent,” said Jeff Brohm, who inked a star-studded collection of receivers in the Class of 2019 that also included Milton Wright, TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice. “He could have gone wherever he wanted, but we recruited him hard.
"Having Rondale (Moore) and what he was able to do (as a freshman in 2018) helped. David is a special talent we have to feature. He has to do his part, we have to do ours, as well.”
After high school superstardom, Bell looks to make his mark 60 miles north of Nap Town at Purdue as a centerpiece of the school’s most touted freshman class in over 15 years.
"David is one of those people who will be special one day,” said Purdue junior wideout Jackson Anthrop. “He is special now. But he is just tapping into what he can do. He may not look fast, but he glides by people.”
Bell’s Purdue career stalled at the start because of a hamstring injury he suffered prior to the start of training camp.
“I actually hurt it the weekend after July 4, around July 8,” said Bell. “I started to recover a week before fall camp and I tweaked it just running around trying to do explosive stuff, so then I was out about another month. It’s a tough process. I doubted myself some of the time. but I just prayed to God every night to get me healthy.”
Bell also dealt with a high-ankle sprain as a senior in high school.
“I think I’m a little cursed (with the injury bug),” said Bell. “I take two steps forward and then four steps back. But I just keep praying to God that he leads me in the right direction.”
While Bell missed the early portion of training camp with the hamstring issue, he slowly has been working his way back. Following Tuesday’s practice, he declared himself 80 to 85 percent healthy.
"But I’m pushing to get to 100 before (the first game at) Nevada,” said Bell.
He took a big step in that direction when he took part in last Saturday’s scrimmage.
"It felt real different,” said Bell. “Last time I actually had on pads was in high school. So I was a little out of whack. But the first few plays, I kind of got back into it. For sure, it’s definitely coming back to me because I have been playing football since I was a young kid. It’s like second nature to me.”
Purdue’s offense would have another dimension--a very dynamic dimension--with Bell in the lineup for the season-opener at Nevada on August 30. He is a rangy target on the outside who could be the yin to Moore’s yang in the slot.
"David has worked really hard,” said Moore. “He possesses some natural receiver skills.”
Last season, Moore set a high bar for rookies at Purdue—and in the nation, for that matter—when he became the first true freshman in Big Ten annals to earn consensus All-American honors.
“He is a great person,” said Bell. “He’s a major football player, but he’s an even better person. Whenever I need help with the playbook, he is there for me. When I need a ride home, he’s there for me. Just a great guy all-around.”
And it’s that help with the playbook that is ultra valuable for Bell, who also leans on others from assistance with Xs and Ox as he adapts to college football.
“When I first got on campus and opened the playbook, my head was spinning,” said Bell. “Coach Brohm has a variety of plays. So, I just called (Moore) or (junior receiver) Jared Sparks also (backup quarterback Jack) Plummer, too. Those guys helped me with the playbook for the most part.”
Now, Bell hopes to do his part—beginning with the game at Nevada, which is a week from Friday. Bell’s mother is making the trip to Reno for the game.
"It would mean a lot (to play),” said Bell. “As a little kid, I dreamed about playing college football at the highest level. And I think Purdue is at the highest level. For me, to be out there for Game One would be a huge honor. I think I would make my parents proud, too.”
