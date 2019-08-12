Deep Dive analysis of Practice No. 8 of Purdue fall camp
MORE: Training camp coverage
I take a look at the eighth practice of the 2019 training camp, offering 10 observations to give you my perspective.
If you're not yet a member to GoldandBlack.com, become one now and get the latest on this topic and more.
Access this deep dive analysis and join the conversation it always creates.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.