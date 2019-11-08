GoldandBlack.com Purdue depth chart
Purdue hasn't issued a depth chart each of the last two weeks. But, that won't stop us from assembling one. This is GoldandBlack.com's best guess at the Boilermakers' two-deep for Saturday's game at Northwestern.
MORE: Opponent View: Northwestern | Data Driven: A look at Northwestern | Coach's Corner: D-line has shown improvement | Coach's corner: O'Connell has support of many, including Blough | Twin City Superstore video: DL coach Reggie Johnson talks Northwestern | Twin City Superstore Videos: O'Connell, Durham talk Northwestern and more | O'Connell's improbable journey from walk-on to starter | Ready or not: It's Aidan O'Connell's time
|First-team
|Second-team
|
WR David Bell
|
Milton Wright
|
LT Grant Hermanns
|
Cam Craig
|
LG Mark Stickford
|
Alex Criddle
|
C Sam Garvin
|
Will Bramel
|
RG Matt McCann
|
Jimmy McKenna
|
RT Will Bramel
|
Eric Miller
|
TE Brycen Hopkins
|
Payne Durham
|
WR Jackson Anthrop
|
Amad Anderson, Jr.
|
WR Amad Anderson, Jr.
|
Milton Wright
|
QB Aidan O'Connell
|
Paul Piferi
|
RB King Doerue
|
Zander Horvath
NOTES:
• Quarterback is a huge concern with walk-on O'Connell taking the reins. If he gets hurt, things would get very interesting. Is true freshman Piferi ready? Would Purdue use a wildcat QB? Fascinating.
• Depth at receiver remains perilous. And Jeff Brohm said Thursday that Bell and Anthrop would be a game-time decisions, casting more worry on the thin position. Jared Sparks is out. And you-know-who isn't likely to play. Could we see Mershawn Rice this week?
• The line has played better of late and seems to have settled into a consistent five-some of Hermanns, Stickford, Garvin, McCann and Bramel.
• Doerue is quietly coming on at running back. He has a bright future. Will we see more of Tario Fuller?
• The tight end duo of Hopkins and Durham is boffo.
|First-team
|Second-team
|
E Derrick Barnes
|
Kai Higgins
|
T Kai Higgins
|
Jack Sullivan
|
T Anthony Watts
|
Lawrence Johnson
|
E George Karlaftis
|
Semisi Fakasiieiki
|
LB Jaylan Alexander
|
Khali Saunders
|
LB Ben Holt
|
Semisi Fakasiieiki
|
OLB/NB Jalen Graham
|
CB Cory Trice
|
Kenneth Major
|
FS Navon Mosley
|
Cam Allen
|
SS Brennan Thieneman
|
Simeon Smiley
|
CB Dedrick Mackey
|
Kenneth Major
NOTES:
• The line has been solid. The end tandem of Karlaftis and Barnes is underrated. Watts is the ultimate warrior.
• The linebacker spot has been a mish-mash all season. Thank god for Holt. Jones is out. That hurts. Oh, and Fakasiieiki is a game-time decision. Kieren Douglas is out.
• The secondary has gotten better and better. Plenty of depth. Allen has turned heads with his play. Ditto Trice, but Brohm says he's a game-time decision.
|First-team
|Second-team
|
K J.D. Dellinger
|
Chris Van Eekeren
|
P Zac Collins
|
Brooks Cormier
|
KR Jackson Anthrop
|
Zander Horvath
|
PR Jackson Anthrop
|
Amad Anderson, Jr.
NOTES:
• Dellinger has been money.
• The punting has been by committee. Collins has been the guy of late, but he had two blocked last week. Held the ball too, said Brohm.
• The return game is a non-factor. That doesn't figure to change the rest of 2019.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.