Purdue hasn't issued a depth chart each of the last two weeks. But, that won't stop us from assembling one. This is GoldandBlack.com's best guess at the Boilermakers' two-deep for Saturday's game at Northwestern.

NOTES:



• Quarterback is a huge concern with walk-on O'Connell taking the reins. If he gets hurt, things would get very interesting. Is true freshman Piferi ready? Would Purdue use a wildcat QB? Fascinating.



• Depth at receiver remains perilous. And Jeff Brohm said Thursday that Bell and Anthrop would be a game-time decisions, casting more worry on the thin position. Jared Sparks is out. And you-know-who isn't likely to play. Could we see Mershawn Rice this week?



• The line has played better of late and seems to have settled into a consistent five-some of Hermanns, Stickford, Garvin, McCann and Bramel.

• Doerue is quietly coming on at running back. He has a bright future. Will we see more of Tario Fuller?

• The tight end duo of Hopkins and Durham is boffo.

