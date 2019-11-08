News More News
GoldandBlack.com Purdue depth chart

Tom Dienhart
Purdue hasn't issued a depth chart each of the last two weeks. But, that won't stop us from assembling one. This is GoldandBlack.com's best guess at the Boilermakers' two-deep for Saturday's game at Northwestern.

OFFENSE
First-team Second-team

WR David Bell

Milton Wright

LT Grant Hermanns

Cam Craig

LG Mark Stickford

Alex Criddle

C Sam Garvin

Will Bramel

RG Matt McCann

Jimmy McKenna

RT Will Bramel

Eric Miller

TE Brycen Hopkins

Payne Durham

WR Jackson Anthrop

Amad Anderson, Jr.

WR Amad Anderson, Jr.

Milton Wright

QB Aidan O'Connell

Paul Piferi

RB King Doerue

Zander Horvath

NOTES:

• Quarterback is a huge concern with walk-on O'Connell taking the reins. If he gets hurt, things would get very interesting. Is true freshman Piferi ready? Would Purdue use a wildcat QB? Fascinating.

• Depth at receiver remains perilous. And Jeff Brohm said Thursday that Bell and Anthrop would be a game-time decisions, casting more worry on the thin position. Jared Sparks is out. And you-know-who isn't likely to play. Could we see Mershawn Rice this week?

• The line has played better of late and seems to have settled into a consistent five-some of Hermanns, Stickford, Garvin, McCann and Bramel.

• Doerue is quietly coming on at running back. He has a bright future. Will we see more of Tario Fuller?

• The tight end duo of Hopkins and Durham is boffo.

DEFENSE
First-team Second-team

E Derrick Barnes

Kai Higgins

T Kai Higgins

Jack Sullivan

T Anthony Watts

Lawrence Johnson

E George Karlaftis

Semisi Fakasiieiki

LB Jaylan Alexander

Khali Saunders

LB Ben Holt

Semisi Fakasiieiki

OLB/NB Jalen Graham

CB Cory Trice

Kenneth Major

FS Navon Mosley

Cam Allen

SS Brennan Thieneman

Simeon Smiley

CB Dedrick Mackey

Kenneth Major

NOTES:

• The line has been solid. The end tandem of Karlaftis and Barnes is underrated. Watts is the ultimate warrior.

• The linebacker spot has been a mish-mash all season. Thank god for Holt. Jones is out. That hurts. Oh, and Fakasiieiki is a game-time decision. Kieren Douglas is out.

• The secondary has gotten better and better. Plenty of depth. Allen has turned heads with his play. Ditto Trice, but Brohm says he's a game-time decision.

SPECIAL TEAMS
First-team Second-team

K J.D. Dellinger

Chris Van Eekeren

P Zac Collins

Brooks Cormier

KR Jackson Anthrop

Zander Horvath

PR Jackson Anthrop

Amad Anderson, Jr.

NOTES:

• Dellinger has been money.

• The punting has been by committee. Collins has been the guy of late, but he had two blocked last week. Held the ball too, said Brohm.

• The return game is a non-factor. That doesn't figure to change the rest of 2019.

