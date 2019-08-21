More: GoldandBlack.com training camp coverage

Elijah Sindelar didn’t want to admit it last year. He didn’t want to fess up that his surgically repaired left knee was bothering him in training camp.

“You kind of are discouraged to say something when you are in pain or discomfort because you don't wanna get off the field,” said Sindelar. “But overall, if you are starting to hurt the team because you aren’t 100 percent, then you just have to throw away your pride and do what’s best for the team.”

How does Sindelar feel about his knee today with Purdue poised to open the season August 30 at Nevada?

“Right now, I feel great and I am gonna continue to try to make sure that stays that way throughout the rest of the season.”

Purdue needs Sindelar to be 100 percent. Should he get hurt or struggle, the team has no proven backup now that David Blough is gone. The No. 2 signal-caller: redshirt freshman Jack Plummer. Yes, he’s talented, but he remains unproven.

The importance of a quarterback never can be overstated. Sindelar knows that. He understands his value. He knows he must stay healthy. The fifth-year senior originally hurt his knee in 2017 at Northwestern, and then famously played through the injury to lead Purdue to three victories to close the season: at Iowa, vs. Indiana, vs. Arizona (Foster Farms Bowl).

Sindelar had surgery after the season and subsequently won the job in camp last season over Blough. But, Sindelar struggled in a season-opening loss vs. Northwestern, throwing three first-half interceptions. He was benched.

“You learn from that and once you learn from it, you erase it,” said Sindelar. “I don’t think about that game anymore. I’ve already taken notes why I threw those interceptions and I’ve learned from them and made strides to make sure I don’t do it again. A lot of that comes from treating practice like it is a game. … Every rep is like a game-time rep. And that will transfer to the game and there won't be any drop-off.”

Sindelar came off the bench and played in the second half of the next game in 2018, a home loss to Eastern Michgian. Then—during prepartions for Missouri—he was shut down by an issue with the knee as well as an oblique injury. Sindelar threw just 44 passes for 283 yards with two touchdowns and three picks in 2018. It was a season to forget, thanks largely to his balky left knee.

“Haven’t had any problems with the knee, which is huge,” said Sindelar, who will begin his third year in a row as the season-opening starter. “Last year, first day of camp, I was extremely sore and I haven't gotten sore yet. What we are doing is working, 30 minutes before practice, 30 minutes after practice. I don’t care, I am gonna do whatever it takes.”

