This is a must win for both teams if they want to reach the postseason.

Illinois needs three more wins and Purdue needs four to reach the postseason. Both have a path to a bowl game, but it is hard to see either team making a holiday destination without a win Saturday. The Illini have winnable home games with Rutgers and Northwestern, but figure to be decided underdogs at Iowa and Michigan State. Yet, with Saturday's win over No. 6 Wisconsin, nothing is impossible for Lovie Smith's fourth team in Champaign. Smith might need to make the postseason for job security. He is just 12-31 overall, 5-26 in Big Ten play, even after Saturday's stunning win. With a Nov. 23 trip to Wisconsin still left on Purdue's slate, it is reasonable to project Saturday's contest is critical, if not essential, for the Boilermakers making their third straight postseason clash.

The Illini got their 'signature win.'

Illinois was a 30.5-point home underdog to Wisconsin yet became the first team in the FBS to pull off a win despite being that level of an underdog since 2017. And it is the second biggest upset in Big Ten play in the last 40 years, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The Illini have caught everyone’s attention by beating a ranked team for the first time since 2011 and knocking off a ranked team in Big Ten play for the first time since 2007. But will it be able to sustain that momentum? “We needed a signature win,’’ said Smith. “I was just hoping today was the day, and the day came. “When I talk about a big win for our program, you can imagine there’s nothing like seeing a locker room celebrate after big wins. We talk about our program and where it’s heading. That doesn’t mean a lot to some people.’’

The Illini defense came up big, and Corbin is a quality back

Defensively, the Illini shocked Wisconsin by holding the Badgers to 3.6 yards per carry. Star Johnathan Taylor had 132 yards on the ground, but it took 28 attempts. The Illini also forced turnovers on Wisconsin’s last two drives that gave them the window of opportunity needed to get the monumental upset. Michigan grad transfer quarterback Brandon Peters returned to action after missing one game with an injury. While he completed just 9-of-21 pass attempts, his two touchdown passes loomed large. Running back Reggie Corbin can be dangerous, as his 43-yard scoring run against the Badgers' vaunted defense was key. Statistically, Purdue and Illinois are pretty even, both giving up 432 yards per game. Despite the relatively strong performance against Wisconsin, Illinois is still allowing 195.3 rushing yards (13th in the Big Ten and No. 103 nationally). Yet, Smith has used the transfer portal to shore up the defense and offense and sprinkle in some experience on the offensive and defensive lines. The Orange and Blue should be confident coming to West Lafayette.

