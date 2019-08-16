More: Purdue training camp coverage

Cam Allen is listed at 6-foot-1, outstanding height for his primary position: Cornerback.

But he looks like the rare player, too, who's actually short-changed by his official dimensions. He looks even taller.

"That's what everybody says," he jokes.

That positional size was part of the reason he was prioritized in recruiting by Purdue and a coaching staff that through its first few recruiting classes coveted height at corner.

Now, it's part of the reason, too, that that same staff seems to be looking for places to incorporate Allen during his freshman season.