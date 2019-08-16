Freshman Cam Allen seems to be carving a niche right away
More: Purdue training camp coverage
Cam Allen is listed at 6-foot-1, outstanding height for his primary position: Cornerback.
But he looks like the rare player, too, who's actually short-changed by his official dimensions. He looks even taller.
"That's what everybody says," he jokes.
That positional size was part of the reason he was prioritized in recruiting by Purdue and a coaching staff that through its first few recruiting classes coveted height at corner.
Now, it's part of the reason, too, that that same staff seems to be looking for places to incorporate Allen during his freshman season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news