It’s all about the hands. At least that’s what George Karlaftis thinks.

“I have guys preaching to me, hands, hands, hands, hands,” said the Purdue freshman defensive end.

Karlaftis has his own personal team of advisors to help him with his hands, which are key to getting off blocks and getting sacks. And that’s why he is here: To get sacks. To pressure quarterbacks. To be a difference-maker.

“Chike (Okeafor), who is one of my mom’s best friends, Matt Mitrione, who comes over here a lot,” says Karlaftis. “(Ryan) Kerrigan preaches (hands), and speed and power. So, I have those three guys in my circle. They are in my ear a lot about my hands.”

On Friday night in the Reno, Nevada, heat, Karlaftis will get to use his well-trained hands when he makes his much anticipated debut. Fans have been waiting for this day since he committed to the Boilermakers way back in October 2017. And a sagging Purdue defense could use a pick-me-up from the four-star recruit who was the centerpiece of a decorated 2019 recruiting class. Karlaftis is ready. He has been ready.

"Our defensive linemen I think are better, starting with George," said defensive coordinator Nick Holt.

The early returns on Karlaftis have been encouraging. He graduated early from West Lafayette High School—which is in the shadow of Ross-Ade Stadium just across Northwestern Avenue—and took part in spring drills. And the moment he buckled his chin strap, the 6-4, 265-pound Karlaftis ran with the first-team defense.

“That’s the best decision I ever made,” Karlaftis said about graduating high school early. “I knew going into camp how the speed of the game was. I knew how my opponents would be in terms of size and athletic ability. It was really good and I feel like I was way ahead of everyone else.”

Karlaftis will start opposite of junior “Leo” Derrick Barnes, who has sought Karlaftis’ counsel when it comes to hand use.

"He’s really good with his hands,” said Barnes. “I ask about it every day. ‘How do you do this his move?’

“It says a lot (to teach me). George is gonna be a great player for us. I love playing on the opposite side of him. We have a little game going on, high-low, which is natural for us. I think he’s gonna be an amazing player for us.”

Purdue needs the help. The Boilermakers ranked just seventh in the Big Ten in sacks in 2018, averaging 1.9 per game (25 in 13 games) with the line generating a mere 10 sacks. As a point of reference, Penn State led the Big Ten last season with 47 sacks, while Ohio State was No 2 with 41 and Iowa No. 3 with 35.

