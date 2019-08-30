Gold and Black Radio Memories: Openers revisited
I take my weekly look back at some of Purdue's memorable season openers and other fun facts from a historical view on my weekly Gold and Black Radio Memories podcast. Including why Chris Daniels' (pictured) performance at UCF in '99 is relevant to now. https://t.co/grjAQ5hO1V pic.twitter.com/du2SeW5pLv— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) August 30, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.