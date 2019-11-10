Passing offense

All things considered, Purdue did very well. Sophomore walk-on signal-caller Aidan O’Connell did his job. He took the throws that were available—hitches, slants, quick-outs—and excelled because of it. In his first career start, O’Connell hit 34-of-50 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. One pick wasn’t really his fault, as a pass intended for Brycen Hopkins was tipped. One low-light: O'Connell's intentional grounding call in the end zone that resulted in a safety just before halftime. (It was a good call.) But there was so much more to like on this day from the kid. O’Connell got the ball out quickly, too, by design. The line deserves credit. The unit did a nice job protecting O’Connell, who was sacked just two times. And when O’Connell got pressure, he showed an ability to move in the pocket and extend the play … and even run a bit. Best of all: He engineered a game-winning drive for a second week in a row in the final minutes. Can you say “clutch”? Can you say "cool"? Can’t leave this section without talking about wideout David Bell. The freshman sensation continues to impress. He had 14 receptions for 115 yards and a TD. Purdue kept going after Northwestern corner Cameron Ruiz, who was targeted 17 times when on Bell and allowed 12 catches for 94 yards. Bell was targeted 20 times in the game.

Grade: B+

Rushing offense

Look, Purdue never is gonna have a prolific rushing game this season. But the line is getting better. Credit o-line boss Dale Williams. The Boilermakers finished with 74 yards rushing on 21 carries (3.5 ypc). King Doerue led the way with 43 yards on nine totes with a score. O’Connell had five carries for four yards. Good to see Tario Fuller back in action. He carried two times for three yards. It was just the fifth-year senior’s third game of the season and first since Illinois, as he comes back from a preseason broken jaw.

Grade: C-

Overall offense

Many wondered how well the attack would function with O’Connell. He had shown flashes during small doses of playing time the last two games, vs. Illinois and Nebraska. Heck, he had even engineered the game-winning touchdown drive last week vs. the Huskers. But this was different. He was anointed the starter early last week after Jack Plummer broke his right ankle vs. Nebraska. O’Connell had all week to prepare—and to be game-planned for. But, the kid wasn't swallowed up by his big moment in his hometown. O'Connell looked good, helping Purdue gain 345 yards. A negative: Big plays were missing. Zander Horvath had the longest play of the day for the Boilermakers on a 21-yard flat pass. He also tied King Doerue for the longest run, a mere 18 yards. But it was all about taking what was being given. And Purdue took just enough.

Grade: B

Passing defense

Northwestern has one of the most inept passing attacks in the nation. But the Wildcats found some success throwing vs. Purdue. Aidan Smith hit 19-of-31 passes for 184 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (Cam Allen got it). And Smith hit some big third-down passes, too. Long pass? Just 33 yards, as big plays were limited in this area. Smith worked largely unfettered, as he wasn’t sacked and rarely flushed from the pocket. He also rushed eight times for 30 yards. Riley Lees was his top target, nabbing eight receptions for 62 yards and a score. Still, the Purdue staff has to be pleased in general with this effort.

Grade: B+

Rushing defense

Not good. Northwestern gashed the Boiler defense for 251 yards rushing on 45 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per rush. Converted wideout Kyric McGowan (Who?) ran wild with 146 yards on the ground on just 17 totes (8.6 ypc). On the second play of the game, McGowan zoomed untouched 79 yards for a TD, a dispiriting beginning for the Boiler D. Purdue is undersized on the interior of the line and thin at linebacker. Not a good combination. Hey, this isn't gonna change the rest of the season.

Grade: D+

Overall defense

Northwestern didn’t play like one of the worst offenses in the nation. The Wildcats finished with 435 yards and 22 points. They were averaging under 10 points entering the game (last in the nation), had just 16 points in the last four games and hadn’t scored a TD since Oct. 5. Oh, and the Wildcats hadn’t tallied two TDs in a game since Sept. 28. Still, the Boilermaker defense adjusted, rebounded from a shaky start and made enough plays. After NU scored 14 points and gained 194 yards in the first quarter, the Wildcats had just 8 points and 241 yards. Take a bow, Nick Holt.

Grade: B-

Special teams