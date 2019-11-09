Prior, Northwestern's 31-yard field goal hit the upright and was no good.

On fourth-and-four with 1:08 left and Purdue approaching field goal range, Northwestern was called for a fourth-down PI, erasing an interception; a few plays later, Dellinger split the uprights.

The Wildcats, 0-6 in the Big Ten coming in, with one of college football's worst offenses, jumped ahead 14-0, then overcame a 21-16 halftime deficit to take a late lead.

Northwestern broke the 20-point mark for the first time since mid-September, almost enough to break its own string of misery this season and create more for Purdue.

Aidan O'Connell led Purdue on the game-winning scoring drive In his first college start, pulling the Boilermakers to a win after Northwestern had overcome a five-point fourth-quarter deficit.

JD Dellinger's 39-yard field goal into the wind in the game’s closing seconds was good, and Purdue beat Northwestern 24-22 Saturday in Evanston.

• What a starting debut for Aidan O'Connell, who played well enough to win all day, but did throw two interceptions, the second of which was a superb play by Northwestern that seemed to break Purdue's distinct offensive rhythm, and nearly affected the outcome of this game.

O'Connell was 34-of-50 for 271 yards and two touchdowns, with the two picks.

David Bell caught 14 passes for 115 yards and a score, as Purdue pushed Its streak of touchdowns scored by freshmen to 19.

• Prior to the final sequence, it was just a disappointing day for Purdue's defense, which allowed 20 of Northwestern's 22, but got worked over to begin the game.

The last thing Purdue could afford to do was allow big plays — easy ones — to what has been a lousy Northwestern offense, thus making Kyric McGowan's 79-touchdown run right up the middle on Northwestern's first possession the worst-case scenario.

Purdue's got to get that play bottled up, but McGowan was able to split the Boilermakers' safeties and go the distance.

Capping a really disappointing start for Purdue's offense, Northwestern's tempo-driven passing game paced fueled a touchdown drive on its second possession, and twice in the first half, Purdue dropped interceptions.

The big play came in the running game, but Purdue's long-standing struggles against the pass showed up too against another backup quarterback, leading a badly struggling offense.

Purdue's defense came in playing relatively well. That the game started the way it did against a bad offense was profoundly disappointing.

• A big play that shouldn't be overlooked: Cam Allen's interception that set up one of Purdue's two touchdowns, an impactful turnover and great Individual play from yet another freshman.

• Purdue got away with it last week, but the penalty issue has really become a thing at this stage of the season, and Northwestern's safety just before halftime — after Purdue had seemingly gotten the game under control after a bad start — was the direct result of them.

Aidan O'Connell was called for grounding in the end zone, after Northwestern exerted some quick pressure on him, but it was the penalty on the snap prior that backed Purdue into such a position, a flag on center Sam Garvin.

Purdue was called for six penalties for 59 yards in the first half alone.

Full coverage from Evanston to come ...