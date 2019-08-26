VIDEO: OT Grant Hermanns talks blocking

There has been a buzz about Purdue’s four freshman receivers David Bell, Milton Wright, TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice since Signing Day. And, so far, the quintet has lived up to the hype--for the most part. Just ask co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who plans on using some of his precocious youngsters early and often on Friday night when Purdue opens the 2019 season at Nevada.

“Milton, David, they bring a little extra oomph at times to the offense and we can see what their capabilities are very quickly from the moment they got on the field here,” said Shephard. “I don’t reward guys for missing practice. Unfortunately, David did miss those practices (early in camp). He is gonna run with the second team. But him and Milton will be in there really early.”

Bell and Wright are both listed as second-team wideouts on the outside in the official depth chart. Bell is behind junior Jared Sparks, while Wright is behind redshirt freshman Amad Anderson, Jr. Bell missed the early part of camp recovering from a hamstring injury. The 6-2, 210-pound Indianapolis native slowly has worked his way back, practicing for over a week now.

“There is no question about it,” said Shephard. “David Bell will be in the game on Friday early. It ain’t gonna take all day.”

While Bell has dealt with injury, the 6-3, 195-pound Wright has taken part in all team activities. And he arguably has been the most impressive of the four freshman wideouts. If Wright hasn’t been the most impressive among the new foursome, Sheffield has been.

“He has been spectacular,” said Shephard of the 5-11, 180-pound Sheffield. “He has been everything I wanted him to be. I don’t know if we will see him Friday. Right now, we have some dude by the name of Rondale Moore that plays his position. And Jackson Anthrop has been the Swiss Army knife there. You can put him anywhere on the field and he does the job."

That’s making it difficult for Sheffield to get on the field right now.

“But I tell you what,” said Shephard. “He has been practicing on the outside some, at Z and at X. You guys know like I know, most teams don’t make it though a full season healthy. That is why I have TJ working around everywhere. He is picking it up. He has been spectacular. He has been doing a great job.”

Shephard says he expects to play six to seven wideouts on Friday.

“We will rotate to make sure they are fresh,” said Shephard. “This is typical to what we have done in the past.”