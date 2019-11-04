MORE: Gold and Black Radio: Purdue overcomes Nebraska | First look: Northwestern



Injury adversity continues to batter Purdue. And today at his Monday press conference, Jeff Brohm confirmed more bad news: Jack Plummer is likely finished for 2019.



“Jack Plummer probably will be out for the year,” said Brohm, who stated after Saturday's 31-27 win vs. Nebraska that the redshirt freshan probably was done for the year. “He’s on his way to the doctor today just to see whether he will require surgery or not on a broken ankle.”

Plummer went down late in the fourth quarter vs. Nebraska. Purdue lost Elijah Sindelar back on Sept. 28 with a broken left clavicle. And last month, sophomore Nick Sipe retired from football because of a back issue, further depleting the depth chart. Now--with three signal-callers out--the Boilermakers will turn to Aidan O’Connell to run the offense.

The sophomore walk-on from Lincolnshire, Ill., got his feet wet in a home loss to Illinois late last month when Plummer was pulled two times. Then, O’Connell came on late vs. the Cornhuskers, executing the game-winning drive in the final minutes.

Now, O’Connell will make his first career start Saturday when Purdue (3-6 overall; 2-4 Big Ten) plays at Northwestern (1-7; 0-6) in what will be a homecoming of sorts for O’Connell. He hit 6-of-7 passes for 62 yards vs. Nebraska. The week before in the aforementioned defeat vs. Illinois in the rain, O’Connell completed 8-of-14 passes for 67 yards with a touchdown of 11 yards to tight end Payne Durham.

“He has really improved,” said Brohm. “And he’s taken great strides. I give credit to my brother, (quarterbacks coach) Brian, for helping develop him. But he’s really done a good job. You guys have heard me say all year long that we weren’t hesitant to put him in even though he hasn’t played before.”

What does Brohm expect from O’Connell?

“He is a guy who can execute the offense,” said Brohm. “If the play is there, I think he’ll stand in there and try to make the throw, sit in that pocket and do the best job that he can. I think he is an accurate passer that has good fundamentals, technique and form.”

But, don’t expect O’Connell to run much for a couple of reasons.

“I think we are at the point where we can’t lose another one,” said Brohm. “We do want to somewhat protect him to a certain degree. He’s not as good a runner as Jack or even Elijah. That’s not his strength. So we have to do what he does best. Yes, it will be an adjustment. We are at the point where we wanna keep him healthy or we could have a rough go.”