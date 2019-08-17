News More News
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on second scrimmage

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and his Boilermaker team are nearing the end of training camp.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue conducted its second scrimmage of training camp on Saturday as camp nears its end.

Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm discusses the closed session here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

