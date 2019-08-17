GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on second scrimmage
Purdue conducted its second scrimmage of training camp on Saturday as camp nears its end.
Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm discusses the closed session here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.