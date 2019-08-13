News More News
Video: OT Matt McCann talks about the offensive line's evolution

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

The senior offensive tackle talked about the development of the line. What needs to improve? And does he prefer playing tackle or guard? All that and more after Tuesday's practice.

