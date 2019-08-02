Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski's contract has been extended three years.

The university's Board of Trustees voted Friday to extend Bobinski's contract through 2024 and increase his annual salary to $750,000, according to the WLFI.

Bobinski had two years remaining on the contract he signed upon his hiring in 2016, a deal that has paid him $650,000 this past year. The initial contract stated that Purdue would enter into discussions regarding an extension prior to March 20, 2020.

Bobinski turns 62 in late October.

"To me, I want to do this as long as I enjoy doing it, and at this moment in time, I enjoy doing it, I enjoy the process and I enjoy watching what's getting done here, helping to get things done and my little role in that," Bobinski said in the spring, when asked how long he might be at Purdue.



"If I stop enjoying it, or it's something where I'm grinding my teeth more than I'm enjoying myself, then I won't do it anymore. But I don't have a time in mind. Could I retire in two or three years? I could if I wanted to, but that doesn't mean I'm going to. I continue to be reasonably healthy, and if you're reasonably healthy, being around this, it keeps you younger, the people you're around in an energetic environment. That's better than, with all due respect, playing shuffleboard all day, or whatever."

Since his hiring in 2016, at which time he came from Georgia Tech to replace Morgan Burke upon Burke's hiring, Bobinski has overseen a resurgence in football, highlighted by both the hiring and retention of Coach Jeff Brohm, as well as significant success in men's basketball, with one of the athletic department's next focuses being its planned renovation of Ross-Ade Stadium, part of which went before the Trustees as well on Friday.