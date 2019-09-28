MORE: The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss to Minnesota | GoldandBlack.com Blog | Gold and Black Radio Express | Final Thoughts PDF: Purdue-Minnesota stats Ten things you need to know about Purdue’s 38-31 loss to Minnesota. 1. In a bizarre twist of fate that seemed to encapsulate Purdue’s tough luck in 2019, the team saw its star quarterback and star receiver both lost for the game … on the same play in the first quarter. QB Elijah Sindelar got sacked, and landed on his left shoulder. And Moore collapsed to the turf after hyper-extending his left knee. He was carted off the field later. It was a surreal moment. Injuries continue to be the big storyline of this season. Purdue’s defense came into this game compromised, operating without stalwart tackle Lorenzo Neal and linebacker Markus Bailey. And running back Tario Fuller has been missing all season with a broken jaw. Sophomore guard DJ Washington left the game today with injury, too. On and on it has gone this season for Purdue, in what quickly is becoming a Murphy’s Law season. "It’s just one of those years," said Jeff Brohm. "Some years, things happen to go your way. Others they don’t. For us--You know what?--we have a lot of new players. They have to step up and that’s what they came here for, to get a chance to compete and play early. Now is your time." 2. It doesn’t matter who plays quarterback if Purdue’s defense continues to play like it did today. Minnesota sliced and diced the Boilermakers to the tune of 488 yards. Heck, the Gophers had 340 yards and 28 points at halftime. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan hit his first 12 passes and finished an eye-popping 21-of-22 passing for 396 yards with four TDs. Time and again, Gopher receivers ran free through the middle of the Purdue defense. It was embarrassing. Story continues below video

3. Minnesota has won six of the last seven meetings with Purdue. And P.J. Fleck is 2-1 vs. Jeff Brohm. (The Gophers manhandled the Boilermakers, 41-10, last year.) This is a program the Boilermakers must figure out how to beat if they want to move up the Big Ten West food chain. 4. In case you are wondering: Minnesota entered the day No. 12 in the Big Ten in total offense (356.7 ypg), No. 11 in rushing (123.7 ypg) and No. 9 in passing (233.0 ypg). It wouldn’t have mattered if coordinator Nick Holt worked from the top of the press box, the tuba section, the Goodyear Blimp or a stool at Harry’s Chocolate Shoppe. Nothing he dialed up was working. 5. Don’t like to point fingers, but this wasn’t a good day for the Purdue secondary. Every time fans lifted their heads up from their box of popcorn, a Gopher was running free in the secondary. The safeties seemed to have an especially difficult day. Gopher wideouts Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman ran unemcumbered, like playing a pick-up game at recess. Four players had catches of at least 20 yards. "I am very disappointed in our pass defense," said Jeff Brohm. "I have been for a while. That’s not a passing team. We gave up way too many yards. Way too many easy completions. We knew exactly what they were gonna do and they really did nothing different. So, that’s the disappointing part. We have a lot of work to do there. … it’s kind of on everybody." Story continues below video

6. Purdue may have found something in freshman running back King Doerue. We had seen dribs and drabs of the muscular Texan the first three games, as he rushed 17 times for 37 yards. On this day, Doerue made his first career start and led the Boilermakers with 94 yards on 20 totes with two TDs. He ran hard in a breakout effort. "We feel like we have two good running backs in King and Da’Joun (Hewitt)," said Jeff Brohm. "We are trying not to use them both unless we have to. I think King stepped up. We think he has a bright future, ran hard, ran physical. It doesn’t just happen. You have figure it out quickly and you need guys around you to play well. It takes a lot of things to look efficient and good. I thought King played outstanding, to run hard and make some plays for us, compete. I was very happy about his performance." 7. The first leaf hasn’t even fallen off a tree, but Purdue already finds itself at a crossroads with a 1-3 record. Up next: A trip to Penn State, fresh off a 59-0 pasting of Maryland in College Park. Postseason hopes may be dimming. Will the Boilermakers make it to a third bowl in a row? In addition to the looming visit to State College, Pa., Purdue also still has to play Maryland, at Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Wisconsin and Indiana. Do you see five more wins in there? 8. Let’s hear if for freshman David Bell, who notched his first career 100-yard receiving game. He finished with eight grabs for 114 yards. Yes, the kid will be special. Story continues below video