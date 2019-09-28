Some instant analysis from the loss and all that went into it

It was a one-sided game for three quarters, but Purdue did rally in the fourth behind redshirt freshman QB Jack Plummer and freshmen weapons King Doerue and David Bell to make a game of it, but needing the ball back for a chance to tie it, Purdue couldn't get a defensive stop in the final four minutes.

The Boilermakers' 38-31 loss to Minnesota Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium was one thing, the fact that it lost both quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore to seemingly significant injury — on the same play — another entirely.

Purdue's Big Ten season couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, in more ways than one.

• The Injury situation Is what It Is and a continuation of the sort of hard-luck season Purdue has endured, but the reality of it, too, is that Purdue's problems vs. Minnesota were largely the sort that injuries had little to do with.

This defense's inability to stop the pass, coming a game after it couldn't stop the run against TCU, did the Boilermakers in.

Minnesota's Tanner Morgan completed his first 12 passes, carving up the back half of Purdue's defense on his way to a 396-yard, four-touchdown day. Minnesota led 28-10 at half after his third scoring pass, which followed 70- and 45-yard touchdowns throws, completing intermediate balls in front of Purdue's safeties, then going the distance.

The Boilermaker defense Is short-handed without Lorenzo Neal and Markus Bailey, but this was not a Lorenzo Neal- or Markus Bailey-related problem.

• There's a lot to unpack related to what long-term injuries to Sindelar and Moore would mean to Purdue, but its reality would be this: Purdue would be down its four most Important players, Its two most important players on each side of the ball.

That's almost unbelievable, and perhaps a sign that it just might be one of those seasons that gets wrecked by injury.

• Jack Plummer did a lot of positive things in his second game, sparking Purdue's second half comeback, and if this is his show from here on out, there's promise there, and the upward trajectory from one game to the next was distinct.

Again, Purdue's problems Saturday lied more on defense than offense, and that's extremely disappointing, it's safe to say. Tanner Morgan was 21-of-22 for 396 yards and four touchdowns.

Moore's injury is another matter, if he's lost for a period of time.

Purdue still has some weapons — David Bell was great today, catching eight balls for 114 yards — but Moore is special, and special players are irreplaceable.

• Purdue did find a way to generate a run game against Minnesota, and King Doerue — In his first start — gave it a jolt, running for 92 yards and a TD. Beyond that, though, Purdue did Its best job this season generating space around the line of scrimmage for a back to get downhill.

There were some positives for Purdue offensively under dire circumstances. The defense, though, just wasn't good enough.

You do have to acknowledge, though, that Purdue showed a bit of grit in making Its comeback in the fourth quarter, and that comeback was driven by freshmen.