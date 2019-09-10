Here is an eclectic look at some of the numbers for Week 2 of the 2019 football season:

18.69

Career all-purpose yardage per game that Rondale Moore leads the next closest current current FBS player (Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor). Moore averages 178.27 in all-purpose yardage per game, picking up a measly 279 on Saturday vs. Vanderbilt.

2073

Yardage Elijah Sindelar will surpass Purdue's all-time single season passing yardage leader Curtis Painter (3985 yards in 2006) if he continues at his current pace. It assumes a 13-game season, too, but who is looking ahead?

12

Regular season losses in row, dating back to a win over No. 7 Ohio State 10 years ago, when Purdue has attempted 52 passes in a game. Sindelar did attempt 52 passes in the Foster Farms Bowl victory in 2017.

34 of 52

Sindelar's completions and attempts in each of the first two games. I am not sure I have time to figure out if that has ever happened in consecutive games.

1

This is way too early, but let us have a little fun ...And this assumes Sindelar remains at his current pace and Purdue plays 13 games. NCAA SINGLE-SEASON TOUCHDOWNS RECORD 1. Elijah Sindelar, 59 TD, Purdue (2019) 2. Colt Brennan, 58 TD, Hawaii (2006) 3- David Klingler, 54 TD, Houston (2006) NCAA SINGLE-SEASON PASSING YARDAGE RECORD 1. Elijah Sindelar, 6058 yds, Purdue (2019) 2. BJ Symons, 5833 yds, Texas Tech (2003) 3. Graham Harrell, 5705 yds, Texas Tech (2007) NOTE: LSU's Joe Burrow and Washington State's Anthony Gordon also have nine TD passes in their first two games in 2019.

9

Sindelar's TD pass total after two games, tied with Kyle Orton (in 2004 in home wins over Syracuse and Ball State) for the most in the first two games of the season. Len Dawson had eight in his first two contests (and the first two games of his college career) in 1954 and was named the Golden Boy by national media for his efforts because the second game was a stunning upset at No. 1 Notre Dame.

52 and 0

Saturday's game with Vandy marked the fifth time since 2000 that a Purdue quarterback has thrown 52 passes and not been sacked in a game. It's the first time since Darrell Hazell's last game as head coach in 2016 when David Blough did it against Iowa. The win over Vandy marked the first time the Boilermakers emerged victorious under this scenario, however.

3

Passes defended by redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jack Sullivan. It was the first time since Cliff Avril (2006 at Hawaii) that a Boilermaker defensive lineman had three or more passed defended.

4

Touchdown passes by Mike Phipps (in just 11 completions) in the first-ever meeting between Purdue and TCU in 1969. Purdue hung on to win the game in the heat and humidity of Fort Worth, 42-35, and Phipps became just the second Boilermaker (after Dawson) to toss four scoring passes in a season opener. Phipps also rushed for 104 yards in that contest. With Sindelar having accomplished the feat versus Nevada, seven Boilermakers have had four of more TD passes in a season opener.

0-5

Purdue's record against current members of the Power Five in Ross-Ade Stadium night games. The Boilermakers have lost to West Virginia (1996), Notre Dame (2005, '09, '13) and Missouri (2018).

