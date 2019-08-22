“(McCann) was a starter here in ’16 at tackle. Starter at guard in ’17. ’18 at tackle. Right now, he’s working at guard. He is one of the five best, so that’s why he is out there.”

“(Hermanns) has to be out there,” said Williams. “He has to be a guy who is a major player.

Those "two guys" are Hermanns and 6-6, 305-pound fifth-year senior Matt McCann. Hermanns—who has dealt with knee injuries—is penciled in at left tackle, while McCann is slotted at right guard. Hermanns has 15 career starts, while McCann has made 36.

“They are working together and starting to build a little camaraderie which you need for offensive line,” said Williams. “Two guys have played before. Everyone else hasn’t.”

The staff wanted to bolster the position with a grad transfer, which has been critical to the unit’s success the last two seasons when the program welcomed Dave Steinmetz (Rhode Island), Shane Evans (Northern Illinois) and Dennis Edwards (Western Kentucky). But, Purdue was unable to find a match this past offseason.

“Knowing what to do, and reacting fast,” said 6-7, 300-pound junior Grant Hermanns when asked about the keys to development. “That’s the goal. And quick recall. Knowing your job before the person across from you does their job.”

Bottom line: The Purdue front is under construction. And, it just happens to be the most scrutinized position on the team. The development of the line arguably is more critical than any other position group on the squad. Without adequate protection, quarterback Elijah Sindelar and all of the skill talent on offense led by wideout Rondale Moore could be short-circuited.

“At times, it’s good,” said Purdue's offensive line coach. “At times, it’s bad. You are never as good as you think you are, or as bad as you think you are.”

Dale Williams sees glimpses. He knows his offensive line is a work-in-progress. It’s gonna take time. It's a process.

For now, it’s 6-4, 305-pound sophomore Viktor Beach (center), 6-3, 305-pound senior Alex Criddle (left guard) and 6-6, 295-pound redshirt freshman Will Bramel (right tackle).

“Those are the best five,” said Williams, whose No. 1 unit in August also has seen McCann line up at right tackle with sophomore DJ Washington at right guard. “And they just have to play. We have two guys who have played. The other three have not.”

Criddle is settling in at the guard slot next Hermanns after switching from the defensive line in the spring.

“Alex Criddle has decided he wants to play,” said Williams. “He has strength. He has a want and a desire to do it. Now, I have to coach him up and get him better. Doesn’t do a whole lot of talking, which is perfect, again. Great kid. And he’s a strong kid.”

There was some rough sledding at first, but Criddle seems to be adapting.

“He has the body, he has the feet, he has got the whole thing,” said Hermanns, one of six 2019 captains. “He just has to be a little quicker with how he is reacting.”

McCann also has been impressed.

“Criddle has really long arms, he’s strong,” said McCann. “Probably the only one who can bench more than me. It’s starting to click in his head. In the spring, it was his first time playing offensive line since high school. He is starting to figure it out.”

And then there is Beach, who is tasked with replacing Kirk Barron, who started the last three seasons at center for Purdue before departing. Perhaps there is no player on Purdue’s line under more scrutiny than Beach, who missed most of the spring with a back issue.

"I still talk to Kirk a lot and the thing he continues to tell me is that I'm in the same position he was," Beach said. "He got the opportunity to start the last game his redshirt freshman year, but he was a three-year starter, just like I'd have the opportunity to be.

"He's been through it. He knows what I'm about to enter into and he was super-successful and a great leader and had a great career and my goal — and I don't know want to make him mad – is to be even better."

The fifth new starter is Bramel, a player the staff has high hopes for. He needs to get stronger, but Bramel has proven to be rugged.

“No. 1, he is a tough kid,” said Williams. “He is tough. He is coachable. I always like the linemen who don’t talk. It’s real simple to play for me. Don't talk. Just don't talk and go beat the hell out of the guy over the top of you. It’s real simple. He doesn’t talk. Perfect for me.”

Depth is still worrisome. Redshirt freshman tackle Eric Miller and sophomore Mark Stickford have dealt with injury in camp but are easing backs. Each could be a key cog.

"We need to get some guys back in the rotation,” said Williams. “Need to build some cohesiveness, some unity.”

What do they need to work on?

“Being tougher and knocking people back,” said Williams. “Holding people out on pass pro. They have to work on everything.

“We are playing a lot of kids. … They have to get better. And they have progressed every day.”