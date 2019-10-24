Purdue announces series with Ole Miss; game with Western Illinois added
Purdue officially announced a two-game series with Ole Miss today. GoldandBlack.com originally reported news of this series last month.
The schools will meet in Oxford, Miss., on Sept. 10, 2033. The Rebels will visit Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 9, 2034. Purdue and Ole Miss have met once, with the Boilermakers winning, 27-7, on Nov. 9, 1929, at Ross-Ade.
Purdue also announced today that it has scheduled a home game with Western Illinois for Sept. 2, 2028. The Boilermakers are 1-0 all-time against the Leathernecks with a 31-21 win Sept. 11, 2010, at Ross-Ade. Western Illinois is the alma mater of Rodney Harrison and Bryan Cox.
Western Illinois is a FCS (formerly I-AA) program located in Macomb, Ill. Purdue last played a FCS foe in 2016, beating Eastern Kentucky in the opener. Purdue never has lost to a FCS opponent.
A look at Purdue's 10 games vs. FCS foes:
2016: Eastern Kentucky
2015: Indiana State
2014: Southern Illinois
2013: Indiana State
2012: Eastern Kentucky
2011: Southeast Missouri State
2010: Western Illinois
2008: Northern Colorado
2007: Eastern Illinois
2006: Indiana State
