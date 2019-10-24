Purdue officially announced a two-game series with Ole Miss today. GoldandBlack.com originally reported news of this series last month.



The schools will meet in Oxford, Miss., on Sept. 10, 2033. The Rebels will visit Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 9, 2034. Purdue and Ole Miss have met once, with the Boilermakers winning, 27-7, on Nov. 9, 1929, at Ross-Ade.

Purdue also announced today that it has scheduled a home game with Western Illinois for Sept. 2, 2028. The Boilermakers are 1-0 all-time against the Leathernecks with a 31-21 win Sept. 11, 2010, at Ross-Ade. Western Illinois is the alma mater of Rodney Harrison and Bryan Cox.



Western Illinois is a FCS (formerly I-AA) program located in Macomb, Ill. Purdue last played a FCS foe in 2016, beating Eastern Kentucky in the opener. Purdue never has lost to a FCS opponent.



A look at Purdue's 10 games vs. FCS foes:

2016: Eastern Kentucky

2015: Indiana State

2014: Southern Illinois

2013: Indiana State

2012: Eastern Kentucky

2011: Southeast Missouri State

2010: Western Illinois

2008: Northern Colorado

2007: Eastern Illinois



2006: Indiana State

