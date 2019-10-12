News More News
Twin City Superstore Videos: Hopkins, Plummer, Bell, Trice on Maryland win

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics

TE Brycen Hopkins, QB Jack Plummer, WR David Bell and CB Cory Trice discuss the win vs. Maryland.

