Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Maryland win
PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics
It was badly needed, this 40-14 Purdue win over Maryland, and it came courtesy of a freshman-driven Boilermaker offense and resurgent Boilermaker defense.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm discusses it and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
