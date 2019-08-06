Not long after naming a seemingly final list of five consisting of Alabama, Arizona State, Colorado, Notre Dame and Ole Miss, all of which had offered him and hosted him for June visits, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound DB from The Colony in the Dallas suburbs committed to the Boilermakers.

Rivals.com four-star defensive back Christian Gonzalez , seemingly from out of nowhere, has committed to Purdue.

Purdue now runs in his family.

Former Boilermaker quarterback David Blough wed Gonzalez's sister, Melissa, this spring, and it was Blough who served as the connection to Christian Gonzalez that compelled Purdue to recruit Gonzalez in the first place, and drew him to campus in the spring for an unofficial visit.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Gonzalez, who emerged as a high-level college prospect almost overnight after transferring to The Colony for his junior season, drew recruiting interest for both cornerback and safety.

He is Purdue's 17th commitment for the 2020 class, and joins safeties Sanoussi Kane and Antonio Stevens and corners Malachi Melton and Jaylen Stinson as Purdue's defensive back recruits.

Gonzalez is Purdue's fourth Rivals.com four-star commitment, joining QB Michael Alaimo, running back Tirek Murphy and defensive lineman Greg Hudgins, with wide receiver target Maliq Carr being another potential such addition.

More to come ...