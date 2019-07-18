Purdue has added another high-end piece to its 2020 recruiting class, as D.C.'s Greg Hudgins has committed to the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Rivals.com four-star prospect from St. John's College High in the nation's capital chose Purdue over offers from Maryland, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and many others.

"It's a family," Hudgins said. "I can tell you that: It's a family. All the coaches, and all the players, they make you feel welcome when you go there. It's just a great vibe. The energy up there is just great.

"To be honest with you, I just took football out of it, and I asked myself, 'If I couldn't play football anymore, would I still go to that school?' The answer (with Purdue) was yes."

The Boilermaker program's first official visitor for the 2020 cycle, Hudgins committed to Purdue months after his April visit.

"I've always wanted to commit before my senior season," Hudgins said, "because that way I won't feel like it's a distraction to me or my teammates. At the end of the day 'I've got to be focused on the most important thing, and that's it."

He becomes Purdue's first defensive line commitment, for a class likely to include at least two, with Michigan's Bryce Austin being a prospect the Boilermakers seem to have a particularly strong chance with also.

Hudgins committed to Purdue as a defensive end, but he believes versatility will be a strength for him. He figures to push 270 pounds at some point in his college career.

"I know for a fact I can play every position on the defensive line," Hudgins said. "I'm smart enough to, strong enough and fast enough to. Wherever I'm needed to play in order for us to win, I'll play there."