Purdue has landed yet another commitment from the Northeast.

Defensive back Sanoussi Kane, as expected, joined in Saturday morning, as the New York native from Blair Academy in New Jersey committed to the Boilermakers over Vanderbilt and Rutgers, weeks after making an official visit to West Lafayette.

The 6-foot, 190-pound projected safety is an expected mid-year enrollee.

"They like the fact I'm athletic enough to play multiple positions and my football IQ, and my length and my size," Kane said following his official visit in June. "They think I'm big enough to play early and the fact I'm going to enroll early makes me very attractive to them, I think, in terms of my ability to play right away.

"Corner may be an option, but they're really looking at me to play all three of their safety positions, the two high safety positions and nickel."