Video: D-line coach Reggie Johnson talks tackles after Wednesday's practice
MORE: Training camp coverage
Defensive line coach Reggie Johnson discusses the personnel at tackle after Wednesday's practice. Who has impressed him? Any Lorenzo Neal update? All that and more.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.