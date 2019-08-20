More: GoldandBlack.com training camp coverage

He arrived as a walk-on fullback in 2017. Now, sophomore Zander Horvath is Purdue’s No. 1 running back with the recent injury to senior Tario Fuller. And running backs coach Chris Barclay is confident about the situation.

“He’ll be the No. 1 back,” said Barclay about Horvath. “And we feel really good about King Doerue. I think those two will kind of be in a 1-2 role. They complement each other well. They both can run, they both are physical, they both can catch. They will provide a lot of plays for us."

Truth be told, Horvath may have been the top back before Fuller suffered a broken jaw in last Saturday’s scrimmage that will keep him out indefinitley. Horvath has rushed 67 times in his career for 325 yards and two TDs to go along with 15 catches. Now, Horvath is going from role player to top back as the Boilermakers prep to open the season August 30 at Nevada.

Horvath is a 6-3, 230-pound hammer from Mishawaka, Ind. He sat out 2017 at Purdue and played in all 13 games last season, running nine times for 42 yards and a TD. He also caught four passes for 38 yards.



Horvath also is a good blocker, a key skill given the unknown nature of the offensive line. No doubt, pass-protection could be an issue for the front, and the staff needs to know its running back can handle blitz pick-ups. Horvath expects Nevada to bring pressure to test the blocking of him and his running back mates.

Doerue also must be ready. The 5-10, 215-pound freshman from Amarillo, Texas, has turned heads in camp with his speed and power.

“I feel like I am prepared and have gotten a lot better,” said Doerue, the fastest running back on the squad. “I got better as the days went on. I was a sponge and soaked everything in. I am more comfortable, which allows me to play faster.”

Story continues below video