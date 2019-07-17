GoldandBlack.com is counting down the "easiest" to "hardest" games of 2019.

Scott Frost matching playbooks and wits with Jeff Brohm. This has the makings of a burgeoning rivalry for the foreseeable future. These are two rising star coaches who are known for their offense. In fact, the annual meeting with the Cornhuskers could turn into one of the better matchups in the Big Ten West.

These foes have split the last four meetings. The Boilers escaped Lincoln with a 42-28 win last year—Purdue’s first triumph in Lincoln. The Boilermakers led, 35-14, late in the third quarter and then hung on for victory. David Blough led the way, hitting 25-of-42 passes for 328 yards and a TD. The year before, Purdue squandered a 24-12 fourth-quarter lead and saw the Cornhuskers score the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left.



When these teams meet in November in West Lafayette this fall, a lot could be on the line. And, there could be a lot of red in the Ross-Ade Stadium stands. The battle of Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez vs. Boilermaker signal-caller Elijah Sindelar is a headline grabber.



Martinez lived up to the hype as a freshman and has a bright future running an offense tailored to his skill set. He will have plenty of talent around him--WR JD Spielman, RB Maurice Washington, WR Wandale Robinson, TE Jack Stoll--as Frost begins his second season at his alma mater. But Nebraska has a lot to prove on defense (31.3 points and 433.5 yards allowed per game).



Bottom line: Both programs are built around prolific offenses, and each has plenty of mojo as 2019 dawns. So, this one may come down to which school’s defense gets on track the quickest. This early November game could have a big impact on the Big Ten West race, with the winner perhaps being in the driver’s seat. Maybe this will be a prime-time affair. First team to 30 wins.

Series: 4-3, Nebraska

Last Purdue win: 2018, 42-28 at Nebraska

Last Nebraska win: 2017, 25-24, at Purdue