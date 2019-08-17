What does RB Tario Fuller's "signifcant" injury mean for Purdue?
MORE: Training camp coverage
Jeff Brohm delivered some tough news after today's scrimmage when he announced senior RB Tario Fuller had suffered a "significant" injury. What does it mean for Purdue? Veteran depth was spotty to begin with at running back. Check out my analysis here on GoldandBlack.com.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.