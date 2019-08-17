News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 13:18:07 -0500') }} football Edit

What does RB Tario Fuller's "signifcant" injury mean for Purdue?

S1cugltifu5ro6g7nsb4
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

MORE: Training camp coverage

Jeff Brohm delivered some tough news after today's scrimmage when he announced senior RB Tario Fuller had suffered a "significant" injury. What does it mean for Purdue? Veteran depth was spotty to begin with at running back. Check out my analysis here on GoldandBlack.com.


Odr3listqhkzimgqbhdl
Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}