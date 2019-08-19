After Monday's practice, Jeff Brohm updated the status of senior running back Tario Fuller, who suffered what Brohm termed a "significant" injury in Saturday's scrimmage. And the news wasn’t good.

"Unfortunatley, Tario suffered two fractures in his jaw and had to have surgery yesterday to get that repaired and wired back together," said Brohm. "It was kind of a fluke play that happened on special teams. I feel bad for him because he worked hard, was in good shape and ready to go. He is gonna be out indefinitely. I don't know the time frame."



Brohm said he had no idea how many games Fuller would miss. So, what’s next? Sophomore Zander Horvath must step up.

"Horvath and Tario were our two top running backs,” said Brohm. “And now, Horvath has definitely got to carry the load. And we will get the young running backs ready to play, including Alfred Armour and King (Doerue) and Da’Joun (Hewitt). And of course, the flexibility of putting other people in the backfield, skilled guys in the backfield occasionally, to lessen the load as an option as well.”

It’s time to get creative, with Brohm saying tight ends and receivers could be used in the backfield. And the freshmen must get ready—quickly.

“Both of them have been injured here and there,” said Brohm. “And both of them have an opportunity to play. We will see which one steps above the other. But both will be ready to play and we are gonna use both of them.”

And keep an eye on redshirt freshman Alfred Armour, a fullback by trade whose role could be expanded.

“We definitely want to be able to use him as a blocker,” said Brohm. “He can run the ball inside and do some things. He can block, he’s physical. He is gonna have to know the whole package. He has been preparing that way, anyway. So, yes, he has to be ready."

If and when Fuller returns, there’s concern on how the impact of having jaw surgery will impact his body. Eating can be a challenge.

"I worry about everything,” said Brohm. “That’s not gonna be fun. I worry about everything.”