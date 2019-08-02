Gallery: Days 1 and 2 of Purdue training camp
Purdue is now two days into 2019 training camp, and there have been many new faces all over the field.
Get a look at some of them here in photographer Chad Krockover's gallery from Thursday's and Friday's practices.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.