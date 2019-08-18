MORE: Training camp coverage Eleven practices and two scrimmages are in the books. Training camp is finished. Classes start on Monday. And Purdue’s season opener is less than two weeks away: August 30 at Nevada. Before moving forward, let’s look back over our shoulder at Training Camp 2019. First up, the offense:

OFFENSIVE TRAINING CAMP SUPERLATIVES



MVP: TE Brycen Hopkins. The senior has earned plaudits from staffers in camp. A smooth athlete deluxe, Hopkins often is overlooked when pundits rattle off the skill talent on this offense. With Cole Herdman gone, the 6-5, 245-pound Hopkins looks poised for a big final season that could include over 50 catches with foes likely focused on stopping Purdue’s talented wideouts. He is a tough matchup for linebackers.

Best newcomer: OT Will Bramel. Jeff Brohm identified the redshirt freshman early in camp as one of the squads' three best linemen. The 6-6, 295-pound Bramel hasn’t disappointed. He looks primed to start at right tackle, pushing senior Matt McCann to right guard. Bramel also has worked at center. He looks like a future cornerstone of Dale Williams’ line. But Bramel needs to get stronger.

Stock riser: RB Zander Horvath. With news of a “significant” injury suffered by senior Tario Fuller in Saturday’s scrimmage, Horvath looks poised to be the No. 1 back. Not bad for a former walk-on. The 6-3, 230-pound sophomore is a battering ram who began his career as a linebacker, played fullback in 2018 and is now a running back. No doubt, Horvath will be pushed by freshmen King Doerue and Da'Joun Hewitt.

Story continues below photo



RB Zander Horvath looks primed to play a big role with Tario Fuller out with injury.