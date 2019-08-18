Training Camp superlatives: Offense
Eleven practices and two scrimmages are in the books. Training camp is finished. Classes start on Monday. And Purdue’s season opener is less than two weeks away: August 30 at Nevada. Before moving forward, let’s look back over our shoulder at Training Camp 2019. First up, the offense:
OFFENSIVE TRAINING CAMP SUPERLATIVES
MVP: TE Brycen Hopkins. The senior has earned plaudits from staffers in camp. A smooth athlete deluxe, Hopkins often is overlooked when pundits rattle off the skill talent on this offense. With Cole Herdman gone, the 6-5, 245-pound Hopkins looks poised for a big final season that could include over 50 catches with foes likely focused on stopping Purdue’s talented wideouts. He is a tough matchup for linebackers.
Best newcomer: OT Will Bramel. Jeff Brohm identified the redshirt freshman early in camp as one of the squads' three best linemen. The 6-6, 295-pound Bramel hasn’t disappointed. He looks primed to start at right tackle, pushing senior Matt McCann to right guard. Bramel also has worked at center. He looks like a future cornerstone of Dale Williams’ line. But Bramel needs to get stronger.
Stock riser: RB Zander Horvath. With news of a “significant” injury suffered by senior Tario Fuller in Saturday’s scrimmage, Horvath looks poised to be the No. 1 back. Not bad for a former walk-on. The 6-3, 230-pound sophomore is a battering ram who began his career as a linebacker, played fullback in 2018 and is now a running back. No doubt, Horvath will be pushed by freshmen King Doerue and Da'Joun Hewitt.
Must step up: C Viktor Beach. The 6-4, 305-pound sophomore has been steady in camp after missing most of the spring with a bad back. It’s vital that Beach provides stability at center with stalwart Kirk Barron gone. And Beach must stay healthy, as the depth is thin with experience. Center is the most precarious position on this still-developing line.
Freshman phenom: WR Milton Wright. The 6-3, 195-pound four-star recruit has been the standout among the four touted freshman wideouts. Don’t be shocked if he’s in the starting lineup in the opener. Coaches like Wright’s hands, blocking and toughness. And he works hard, too. He looks like a future star on the outside.
Future watch: WR David Bell. He was arguably the most touted player in Purdue’s 2019 class, ranked No. 1 in Indiana by rivals.com. The 6-2, 210-pound Bell was expected to start from the day he walked on campus, but he was slowed early by a hamstring issue. Bell slowly has worked his way back. He will impact at some point in 2019. Bell is too talented and too good.
Biggest unanswered question: Will the line be OK? It looks like the staff has settled on a top five, with junior Grant Hermanns at left tackle; senior Alex Criddle at left guard; sophomore Viktor Beach at center; senior Matt McCann at right guard; redshirt freshman Will Bramel at right tackle. It looks like a solid group, but only Hermanns and McCann have extended experience. Criddle is a converted defensive tackle and Bramel never has played. Beach has just a handful on snaps under his help. Everyone is holding their breath for a unit that holds the key to the season. Job No. 1: protect quarterback Elijah Sindelar.
