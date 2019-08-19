Training camp superlatives: Defense
Eleven practices and two scrimmages are in the books. Training camp is over. Classes start on Monday. And Purdue’s season opener is less than two weeks away: August 30 at Nevada. Before moving forward, let’s look back over our shoulder at Training Camp 2019. We looked at the offense yesterday. Here's a look at the defense.
DEFENSIVE TRAINING CAMP SUPERLATIVES
MVP: LB Markus Bailey. Call him “Mr. Steady.” Bailey contemplated turning pro after last year, but he opted to return for his final season as he comes off hip surgery. The 6-1, 240-pound Bailey will be a steadying force for a burgeoning defense. He also may be All-Big Ten. He has looked good in camp.
Best newcomer: LB Ben Holt. Go ahead and pencil-in the Western Kentucky grad transfer into the starting MIKE linebacker spot. What Holt lacks in height (5-11) he compensates for with toughness, want-to and know-how. The senior is an extension of dad Nick--the Boilermakers defensive coordinator--on the field who knows this scheme. Holt, who has dealt with injury in camp, was heaven-sent.
Stock riser: S Simeon Smiley. The 6-0, 205-pound junior moved from safety to corner in the spring. And, he’s looking good. Smiley is a smart and confident player who looks primed to be the No. 1 nickel back. His size and speed combination should allow for him to excel in a secondary that has potential.
Must step up: Leo Derrick Barnes. He moved from linebacker to “Leo” late last year when Purdue was looking for solutions to its pass-rush woes. The 6-1, 245-pound junior is a specimen who looks the part of a Leo, a combination linebacker and end who needs the power and strength to play the run and the agility to drop into coverage. Barnes needs to be a “cut-above.”
Freshman phenom: E George Karlaftis. The moment he buckled his chinstrap for the first spring practice after graduating early from West Lafayette High, Karlaftis ran with the No. 1 defense. And, he hasn’t left, often staying late after practices for extra work. He can’t get enough football. The 6-4, 265-pound Karlaftis is a unique combination of talent and determination that has him on the path to big things. He needs to juice-up the pass rush. And he did just that in camp.
Future watch: S Jalen Graham. He graduated high school early and took part in spring drills. And, Graham has benefited from all the work. At 6-3, 215 pounds, he has unique dimensions for a safety. For now, Graham excels playing down hill, but his coverage is improving. He will have a role this fall … and he could be special.
Biggest unanswered question: Will T Lorenzo Neal be OK? The 6-3, 315-pound senior underwent offseason knee surgery and missed spring drills. He also has yet to practice in August. Jeff Brohm said after Saturday’s scrimmage that Neal would be ready for the second game of the season (home opener vs. Vanderbilt on September 7) at the earliest. This defense needs Neal’s ability to clog lanes and push the pocket. No one on defense is more vital.
