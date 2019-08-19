Eleven practices and two scrimmages are in the books. Training camp is over. Classes start on Monday. And Purdue’s season opener is less than two weeks away: August 30 at Nevada. Before moving forward, let’s look back over our shoulder at Training Camp 2019. We looked at the offense yesterday. Here's a look at the defense.

MVP: LB Markus Bailey. Call him “Mr. Steady.” Bailey contemplated turning pro after last year, but he opted to return for his final season as he comes off hip surgery. The 6-1, 240-pound Bailey will be a steadying force for a burgeoning defense. He also may be All-Big Ten. He has looked good in camp.

Best newcomer: LB Ben Holt. Go ahead and pencil-in the Western Kentucky grad transfer into the starting MIKE linebacker spot. What Holt lacks in height (5-11) he compensates for with toughness, want-to and know-how. The senior is an extension of dad Nick--the Boilermakers defensive coordinator--on the field who knows this scheme. Holt, who has dealt with injury in camp, was heaven-sent.

Stock riser: S Simeon Smiley. The 6-0, 205-pound junior moved from safety to corner in the spring. And, he’s looking good. Smiley is a smart and confident player who looks primed to be the No. 1 nickel back. His size and speed combination should allow for him to excel in a secondary that has potential.

Must step up: Leo Derrick Barnes. He moved from linebacker to “Leo” late last year when Purdue was looking for solutions to its pass-rush woes. The 6-1, 245-pound junior is a specimen who looks the part of a Leo, a combination linebacker and end who needs the power and strength to play the run and the agility to drop into coverage. Barnes needs to be a “cut-above.”

