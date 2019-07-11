University Book Store Headlines: 07.11.2019
Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting
Recruiting reset: The running backs - GoldandBlack.com
Updates: Purdue recruiting targets at the Peach Jam - GoldandBlack.com
Updates: Wednesday night at the Peach Jam - GoldandBlack.com
When you think @BoilerFootball, you probably go to the quarterbacks.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 10, 2019
The program's had its share of elite running backs, too.
Like, Otis Armstrong.#WayBackWednesday pic.twitter.com/V7GBMgcMQr
Purdue Boilermakers Football
Schedule ranking countdown: No. 10 Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Hot seat rankings - CBSSports.com
Michigan State pays $1.2 million to settle complaint - ESPN.com
🔴⚪️🔵 A pipeline to @usabasketball.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 10, 2019
🥇 2015: Caleb Swanigan
🥉 2017: Carsen Edwards
🥇 2019: Trevion Williams
✔️: Only school in America to have a player on each of the last three teams. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/wKrrqWo0Sr
Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
In expanded role, Aaron Wheeler hopes to expand game - GoldandBlack.com
T-Minus 10 days until the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing! Help us celebrate this iconic giant leap with events July 18-20, including showings of a new Armstrong documentary, activities for kids, various panels, and much more! #Apollo50th #TakeGiantLeaps #Purdue150 pic.twitter.com/CJxf2AxFwk— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) July 10, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Olympic Sports/Other
Swimming: Meitz dominant while winning gold in 400 Free - PurdueSports.com
Cross country: 2019 XC season unveiled - PurdueSports.com
5️⃣2️⃣ days until kickoff!— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 9, 2019
✔️ Led by Dale Samuels and Bernie Flowers, the 1952 Boilermakers beat Indiana to secure the Old Oaken Bucket and a share of the Big Ten Championship.#Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/TGi0b0mmTv
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Frank LaSpina (1955) Running Back, Football
Lee Larkins (1955) Defensive End, Football
Mike Connors (1965) Offensive Guard, Football
Dakota Mathias (1995) Guard, Basketball
Carter McGinnis (1998) Running Back, Football
