As his responsibility and prominence on Purdue's team inevitably increase during his sophomore season, Aaron Wheeler's intent will be to do more, in more ways than one.

After providing the Boilermakers a shot-maker and often a jolt of energy off their bench most of last season, and standing as perhaps the singular difference in a few Purdue victories, Wheeler's time for more is now, as he presumably moves into the primary spot at the Boilermakers' 4 position, where Grady Eifert started every game last season.

For Wheeler, improvement, he hopes, will come in many forms, notably defensively and in his conditioning, to put him in position to be on the floor more after he averaged 13.7 minutes as a redshirt freshman for the entire season, 14.5 in Big Ten play, 13.5 in the NCAA Tournament.