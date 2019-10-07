News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 06:14:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.7.2019

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue  Football

Grading the Boilermakers - Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com

Upon further review: Penn State vs. Purdue

Penn State pummels Purdue - York Daily Record

Penn State strikes early - Journal & Courier

PSU QB Clifford explains why PSU offense stalled - Centre Daily Times

Does Penn State have one of the nation's best defensive lines? - Centre Daily Times

3 Takeaways from Penn State's win over Purdue - Centre Daily Times

10 things you need to know about the loss to Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Purdue's loss at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughts: Purdue-Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's young players gaining valuable experience - Journal & Courier

Big Ten power rankings - Journal & Courier | Chicago Tribune

Answers to Purdue's problems start at line of scrimmage - Journal & Courier

Maryland jumps from -2 to -5.5 - Vegas Insider

Purdue Basketball

New-look Boilers take past lessons into new season - Fox 59

Olympic Sports/Other

Illinois upends Purdue - Exponent | Purduesports.com

Volleyball beats Northwestern on Friday - Purduesports.com

Soccer edged by No. 13 Wisconsin - Purduesports.com

Men's Tennis: Polish pair wins title - Purduesports.com

Baseballl wins exhibition - Purduesports.com

Women's golf looking forward to Illini Invitational - Purduesports.com

Silver for Meitz highlights weekend in Budapest - Purduesports.com


Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

John Garrett (1952) Center, Men's Basketball

Wade Warner (1975) Quarterback, Football

Colton McKey (1988) Tight End, Football

Scott Martin (1988) Forward, Men's Basketball

