Short day for Rucker

Redshirt freshman Jordan Rucker was slated to make his first career start at cornerback. But he had his right ankle rolled on in the opening kickoff of the game. Instead, sophomore Kenneth Major made his fifth start of the season. In a related note, redshirt freshman corner Cory Trice--who made his first career start Saturday--played a season-high 75 snaps. Kid is gonna be good.



O-line shuffle ... again

Purdue has tried many different configurations along the offensive line, opening at Penn State with Will Bramel (typically the right tackle) at right guard and Matt McCann (typically the right guard) at right tackle. McCann got beat on each of the first two drives for a sack by Shaka Toney. By Purdue’s third possession, McCann and Bramel were at their traditional positions. Still, Purdue allowed 10 sacks, though Jeff Brohm said he felt quarterback Jack Plummer held the ball too long on occasion. Sophomore center Sam Garvin played a season-high 23 snaps (all in second half). Redshirt freshman tackle Eric Miller also played a season-high (10 snaps). Ditto redshirt freshman guard Jimmy McKenna (20).



Hat's off to Anthrop

Lost amid myriad offensive struggles, junior Jackson Anthrop had a nice game. He led the team with seven grabs for 38 yards and ran two times for 20 yards. Oh, and he recovered a fumble, too.



Graham at nickel

True freshman Jalen Graham started at nickel back. Junior Simeon Smiley had started the first four games of 2019 at nickel. Graham got beaten badly by Penn State’s K.J. Hamler for a 23-yard touchdown on the Nittany Lions’ first drive of the game.

The first-half targeting call on defensive back Cam Allen looked legit.

Targeting Allen

True freshman defensive back Cam Allen was called for targeting on this hit on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on the Lions’ second possession of the game. It was a good call. So, Allen was booted. But he will be able to play this week vs. Maryland after sitting out the final three quarters on Saturday. Moments later, Purdue junior linebacker Cornel Jones collided knees with sophomore cornerback Kenneth Major. Jones hurt his left knee and had to be helped off the field. He returned in the second quarter.

Big plays were an issue. Here, Simeon Smiley is thrown over, Kenneth Major was beaten across the middle and Dedrick Mackey had a poor tackling angle.

Coverage break down--again

Penn State made it four possessions and four touchdowns to open the game. The third was a beauty. Purdue brought some pressure with Jalen Graham and Ben Holt blitzing and Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford hit a wide-open Jahan Dotson cutting across the field. Kenneth Major trailed Dotson, as Clifford’s pass said over the head of safety Simeon Smiley. Dedrick Mackey had his ankles broken trying to change directions to make a stop.

Corner Kenneth Major was frozen by indecision on this big pass to the tight end. He played just 18 snaps.

More coverage issues

Late in the first quarter, Penn State tight end Nick Bowers duped Purdue corner Kenneth Major for a 48-yard gain. On the next play, Major was replaced by Dedrick Mackey. Major played just 18 snaps. He played just five the week before vs. Minnesota. Penn State subsequently scored a touchdown on the drive for a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

David Bell made the highlight play of the day for Purdue with this first-half 43-yard catch.

Bell's big grab

Jack Plummer didn’t complete his first pass until the sixth drive of the game, hitting Jackson Anthrop for a 1-yard gain. On the next play, Purdue had its play of the day when Plummer hit David Bell with a 43-yard catch. Amad Anderson, Jr., capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown grab on a nice back-shoulder throw—Purdue’s only score of the game which came in the second half. This is a depleted wideout unit that didn't have Rondale Moore, TJ Sheffield or Milton Wright. As a result, Kory Taylor (11) and Jordan Bonner (3) both played for the first time in 2019. Also making debuts: Quarterback Aidan O'Connell (2) and tight end Kyle Bilodeau (2).



Defensive tackle Anthony Watts appeared to hurt his right arm on this third-quarter rush.

Watts' wing clipped

Late in the third quarter, junior defensive tackle Anthony Watt got his right arm locked up with a Penn State offensive lineman on a pass rush. Watts went down in pain and had to be helped off the field. He appeared to hurt his right arm.

