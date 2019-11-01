University Book Store Headlines: 11.1.2019
Gold and Black Report: Nov. 1
Purdue Football
Purdue=Nebraska how to watch - Journal & Courier
Picks for Week 10 - CBS
Karlaftis is the key - Purdue Exponent
Deep Dive: Nebraska week - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Brohm talks Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com
Brees meets 'look a like fan' - Fox News
"The minute you walk into the locker room together, you are one. You are striving for the same goal, you have the same purpose at the end of the day." @drewbrees #ShiftWorkCulture https://t.co/ph2qfr0ndW pic.twitter.com/vhmzWYcjsu— SHRM (@SHRM) October 30, 2019
Purdue Recruiting
Boiling Over: Lineman visiting - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball
Exhibition preview - GoldandBlack.com
Stevens has given Edwards green light - Celtics wire
Olympic Sports/Other
Shondell, House join 'Gold and Black :LIVE' today at 2 - GoldandBlack.com
Duncan receives Big Ten accolade - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Ed Rittberg (1941) Tackle, Football
Frank Pratko (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football
Earl Milligan (1955) Defensive End, Football
Matt Augustyniak (1962) Fullback, Football
Todd Moore (1968) Wide Receiver, Football
Cornelius McNary (1971) Center, Men's Basketball
Bart Conley (1973) Linebacker, Football
Mo-Nique Langston (1978) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball
Brent Hawkins (1983) Defensive End, Football
David Ramirez (1985) Quarterback, Football
D.J. Byrd (1990) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball
Boilermaker Birthdays Saturday
George Davis (1949) Defensive Tackle, Football
Sedrick Brown (1979) Running Back, Football
Keyante Green (1994) Running Back, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays Sunday
Anthony Thompson (1955) Defensive Back, Football
Tony Thompson (1955) Defensive Back, Football
Rick Moss (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Mike Weissert (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Dino Kaklis (1973) Long Snapper, Football
Mike Burchfield (1973) Defensive End, Football
Nick Mondek (1988) Defensive End/Tackle, Football
Nick Mondeck (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football
Derek Jackson (1989) Linebacker, Football
Justin Sinz (1991) Tight End, Football
Antoine Lewis (1991) Cornerback, Football
