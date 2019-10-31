• This is Purdue's Mackey Arena debut this season and its one and only exhibition game. Last Sunday, the Boilermakers played a private scrimmage vs. Providence (analysis), and those events take the place of one of the traditional two home-court exhibitions.

• The Screaming Eagles are coached by Rodney Watson, a long-time Southern Illinois staff member who coached with Matt Painter on Bruce Weber's staffs in Carbondale, then on Painter's staff for his one and only season as the Salukis' head coach.

Southern Indiana took Evansville to overtime the other night.

USI: Roster | Schedule

• Purdue will play tonight without junior and preseason All-Big Ten guard Nojel Eastern, who's been sidelined by inflammation in his foot, which Eastern attributes to a 2015 surgery.

Eastern said he expects to play in next week's opener vs. Green Bay.

