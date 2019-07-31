University Book Store Headlines: 08.01.2019
Purdue Recruiting
Antonio Stevens' commitment to Purdue fulfills goal - The Tennessean
Mark your calendars for one of our favorite days of the year.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 30, 2019
📅: August 17
⏰: 2 PM
📍: Mollenkopf Center #BoilerUp / #LetsPlayFootball 🚂 pic.twitter.com/qoG9nfWRGE
Purdue Football
GoldandBlack.com weekly chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Five big concerns and 10 little worries as camp opens - GoldandBlack.com
Bailey ready for leadership role - Goshen News
Purdue set to open fall camp - PurdueSports.com
Boilers primed to improve - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Ross-Ade Stadium's next phase: south end zone video board - JCOnline
Training camp preview: 10 players to watch - JCOnline
The meme team: Meet the fans behind CFB's best reactions - ESPN.com
Meet college football's biggest player: 6-9, 400-pound Daniel Faalele of Minnesota - CBSSports.com
Mark your calendars for one of our favorite days of the year.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 30, 2019
📅: August 17
⏰: 2 PM
📍: Mollenkopf Center #BoilerUp / #LetsPlayFootball 🚂 pic.twitter.com/qoG9nfWRGE
Purdue Basketball
Emmanuel Dowuona is headed overseas later this summer - JCOnline
Keady and Painter just did something fetching together - IndyStar.com
🎊 Happy Birthday Coach Shrews.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 31, 2019
He’s not on Twitter, so he might not see this, but anyway...#Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/b1BiYg144H
Olympic Sports/Other
Ex-Purdue star wrestler Bedoy named Andrean wrestling coach - NWI.com
Men's swimming: Bramley, Johnson to represent U.S. at Pan Am Games - PurdueSports.com
Pullara named Director of Strength & Conditioning - PurdueSports.com
Twenty years to the day, @PurdueWBB national champion Tiffany Young's still sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/4fpp0nmx4N— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) July 31, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
John Shoop (1969) Assistant coach, Football
Brad Bobich (1974) Kicker, Football
Bobby Iwuchukwu (1983) Linebacker , Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.