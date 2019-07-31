Purdue Recruiting

Antonio Stevens' commitment to Purdue fulfills goal - The Tennessean

Mark your calendars for one of our favorite days of the year.



📅: August 17

⏰: 2 PM

📍: Mollenkopf Center #BoilerUp / #LetsPlayFootball 🚂 pic.twitter.com/qoG9nfWRGE — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 30, 2019

Purdue Football

GoldandBlack.com weekly chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com Five big concerns and 10 little worries as camp opens - GoldandBlack.com Bailey ready for leadership role - Goshen News Purdue set to open fall camp - PurdueSports.com Boilers primed to improve - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette Ross-Ade Stadium's next phase: south end zone video board - JCOnline Training camp preview: 10 players to watch - JCOnline The meme team: Meet the fans behind CFB's best reactions - ESPN.com Meet college football's biggest player: 6-9, 400-pound Daniel Faalele of Minnesota - CBSSports.com

Purdue Basketball

Emmanuel Dowuona is headed overseas later this summer - JCOnline Keady and Painter just did something fetching together - IndyStar.com

🎊 Happy Birthday Coach Shrews.



He’s not on Twitter, so he might not see this, but anyway...#Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/b1BiYg144H — Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 31, 2019

Olympic Sports/Other

Ex-Purdue star wrestler Bedoy named Andrean wrestling coach - NWI.com Men's swimming: Bramley, Johnson to represent U.S. at Pan Am Games - PurdueSports.com Pullara named Director of Strength & Conditioning - PurdueSports.com

Twenty years to the day, @PurdueWBB national champion Tiffany Young's still sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/4fpp0nmx4N — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) July 31, 2019

