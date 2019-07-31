MORE: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive ends | Defensive tackles | Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Special teams It all begins on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium. That's when and where Purdue will conduct its first training camp practice. Jeff Brohm is looking to take the program to a third bowl in succession, something that hasn’t happened since Joe Tiller guided the Boilermakers to bowls in each of his first eight seasons in West Lafayette. “When it comes to our Purdue football team, we're excited about this upcoming season,” said Brohm. “I think there are some tremendous challenges we have ahead of us, a great schedule that we're looking forward to. Our guys have worked extremely hard to this point. We're looking forward to getting started here August 1st for our first game, when we go to Nevada on a Friday night (August 30).” The competition in the Big Ten West continues to improve. And Purdue has some issues to square away if it wants to reach its goals after going 13-13 in Brohm’s first two years. What’s next? Here are the five biggest concerns--and 10 little worries--facing the Boilermakers as training camp dawns. 1. Offensive line. This unit was an abomination with Jeff Brohm first walked into his office in 2017. Now, as Year Three commences, the line remains a work in progress—to put it nicely. The staff has used grad transfers to patch holes each of the last two seasons … and it has worked. Brohm and Co., wanted to add one for 2019 but have come up empty. There are enough bodies to field three lines, but youth dominates. Check this out: There are only two seniors in the o-line ranks (tackle Matt McCann and guard Alex Criddle, a converted defensive tackle who will work on offense and defense in camp). The biggest worry is the interior. Purdue needs sophomore center Viktor Beach to be healthy after missing most of the spring with a back issue. The guard spots? It’s anyone’s guess. Among the names to watch: redshirt freshman Jimmy McKenna, sophomore Mark Stickford, Criddle and sophomore DJ Washington. Story continues below photo

Redshirt freshman Jimmy McKenna could fill one of the open spots at guard. (Krockover Photography)

2. Pass rush. Just listen to Brohm and defensive coordinator Nick Holt. They will tell you: Purdue needs to be able to rush the passer without benefit of a blitz. Football is all about pressure, putting an offense under duress. And that all begins up front. A better rush could help this defense generate more turnovers after Purdue ranked 100th in the nation in turnover margin last year (-0.38).

The Boilermakers have the makings of an intriguing line. All eyes are on true freshman George Karlaftis, who lacks a cape but has the physical attributes and drive to become the program’s next member of the "Den of Defensive Ends" fraternity. And keep an eye on another true freshman: Dontay Hunter. The team also needs junior Derrick Barnes to take the proverbial next step in his development from his “Leo” spot. The interior needs to make a push led by senior tackle Lorenzo Neal. But will he be OK coming off knee surgery? This defense desperately needs a healthy Neal. 3. Running back. Markell Jones? Gone. D.J. Knox? Gone. That’s a lot of production that has left the 47906 area code. The holdovers are largely a blue-collar group: fifth-year senior Tario Fuller and sophomore Zander Horvath lead the charge. Fuller is the No. 1 option, but he has struggled to stay healthy.

Fifth-year senior Richie Worship is a battering ram, but he is coming off a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since 2017. There is doubt if he’ll even be ready for camp. What’s it mean? Purdue could turn to true freshmen Da’Joun Hewitt and King Doerue. Exciting … and a little scary. Some feel Hewitt is the steal of Purdue’s 2019 class. A key for both freshmen: blocking. Don't be surprised if one or both of the newbies play a vital role this fall.

How big of a role will Zander Horvath fill at running back? (Krockover Photography)

4. Linebacker. This unit hasn't been a strength in a really long time. At that's unfortunate, as the linebackers typically are the anchor of any defense. Questions continue to nag. There was no depth last season but plenty of youth. This season, there’s more depth and potential for a defense that finished 113th in the nation in total defense (452.6 ypg) in 2018.

Fifth-year senior Markus Bailey is an unabashed star. Western Kentucky Ben “son of Nick” Holt will be a plug-and-play stalwart. He could lead the team in tackles. Junior Cornel Jones may be the top playmaker on defense. The issue: He’s often undisciplined. Beyond that trio, things drop off. Sophomore Jaylan Alexander has flashed, and keep an eye on redshirt freshman Elijah Ball, who also plays safety. It's not likely a freshman will help in 2019.

5. Cornerback. There is talent, but youth dominates. Will the personnel hold up in man coverage? Sophomore Kenneth Major is a cornerstone. And junior Simeon Smiley needs to be a leader. He is a full-time corner after also playing safety in the past. Sophomore Dedrick Mackey lacks size but has oomph. Depth is young. A true freshman may earn a role. Brohm talked up Cam Allen at Big Ten media days. No doubt, this unit would benefit greatly from an improved pass rush. New cornerbacks coach Greg Brown has his work cut out for him following a season when Purdue ranked 127th in the nation vs. the pass (284.7 ypg).



10 Little Worries

6. Can QB Elijah Sindelar stay healthy? 7. Can the staff get more from Rondale Moore in the return game? 8. Is LB Markus Bailey OK after offseason hip surgery? 9. Can Brycen Hopkins become one of the Big Ten's top tight ends? 10. If redshirt freshman QB Jack Plummer has to play, will he be ready? 11. Will David Bell and the other freshman receivers live up to the hype? 12. Is depth at defensive tackle OK? 13. How will the new punter perform? 14. Can WR Rondale Moore match his sensational production from 2018? 15. Will J.D. Dellinger be a steady kicker?